First Look at Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV Show Revealed

✖

It's finally time to return to Middle Earth. Well, almost. Amazon Studios has been working on a Lord of the Rings TV series for some time now, and we finally have an idea when the project will be heading to our TV screens. on Monday, Amazon surprised fans everywhere with the announcement that The Lord of the Rings will premiere on September 2, 2022, with episodes being released each week. Along with the announcement, the studio revealed a first look photo from The Lord of the Rings.

The image shows a character looking out over a city, likely Valinor, with the sun setting in the distance. There's no telling who the character actually is, or how the image relates to the story of the new series, but it's still the first real look we've gotten at what's to come. Check it out!

On September 2, 2022, a new journey begins. pic.twitter.com/9tnR7WqDoA — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) August 2, 2021

The Lord of the Rings series takes lace thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and the classic Lord of the Rings trilogy. The series stars Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay serve as showrunners and executive producers. Other executive producers include Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona, Belen Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchinson, Bruce Richmond, and Sharon Tal Yguado.

The photo and date announcement arrive as production on the first season concludes in New Zealand, with a long post-production process ahead.

“As Bilbo says, ‘Now I think I am quite ready to go on another journey.’ Living and breathing Middle-earth these many months has been the adventure of a lifetime. We cannot wait for fans to have the chance to do so as well,” said Payne and McKay.

“The journey begins September 2, 2022 with the premiere of our original The Lord of the Rings series on Prime Video,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “I can’t express enough just how excited we all are to take our global audience on a new and epic journey through Middle-earth! Our talented producers, cast, creative, and production teams have worked tirelessly in New Zealand to bring this untold and awe-inspiring vision to life.”

Are you looking forward to Amazon's new Lord of the Rings series? Let us know in the comments!