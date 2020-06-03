Lovecraft Country: HBO Releases Chilling New Teaser Trailer

HBO is taking a trip to Lovecraft Country this summer, and it feels as though the timing of this new series couldn't be more perfect. With executive producers like Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams on board, Lovecraft Country has always been high on every TV fan's radar. But with each still photo or teaser released by HBO, the series only gets more enticing. On Wednesday morning, HBO released another teaser trailer for the series, setting up a bit of its mythology, and showing off a multitude of its horrors. You can take a look in the video above.

The phrase at the end of the trailer really shows off the central idea of the series itself. "The American dream depends on the question: 'What is reality?'" Based on the novel by Matt Ruff, Lovecraft Country explores a 1950s Jim Crow America that is filled with terrors, some that are easier to believe than others. This teaser trailer is the second one shared by HBO, and it's clear that the network is pushing for Lovecraft to be the series of the summer.

Lovecraft Country stars Jonathan Majors, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Courtney B. Vance, and Michael Kenneth Williams. The series arrives on HBO this August, though the exact date has yet to be announced.

Misha Green serves as the showrunner for Lovecraft Country, in addition to the responsibilities as one of the executive producers. Peele and Abrams also executive produce, alongside Bill Carraro, Yann Demange, Daniel Sackheim, and David Knoller. Demange and Sackheim also directed episodes of the series.

You can read the official synopsis for HBO's Lovecraft Country below.

"The series follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) as he joins up with his friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and his Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father (Michael Kenneth Williams). This begins a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the terrifying monsters that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback."

What do you think of the new Lovecraft Country trailer? Are you excited to check out the series later this summer? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.