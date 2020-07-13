New Lucifer Season 5 Trailer Released by Netflix

Lucifer Morningstar returns for the fifth and penultimate season of Lucifer on Netflix. This season will include at least one episode that is unlike anything the show has done before. A new trailer reveals that another member fo Lucifer's family will be appearing in the season as well. Tom Ellis will pull double duty in the fifth season of Lucifer. He's back as Lucifer Morningstar, but he's also playing Lucifer's twin brother, Michael. Michael holds a grudge against Lucifer and plans to usurp Lucifer's life on the mortal plane as payback. You can watch the new trailer for Lucifer season five above.

The fourth season Lucifer (the show's first after its jump from FOX to Netflix) ended with Lucifer returning to Hell. Before he left, Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) told Lucifer that she loved him. In regards to their relationship, Henderson said in an interview that "we asked ourselves: For the final season, what do we want to see happen between Lucifer and Chloe? What haven't we explored or explained yet? And we've tried to get all of that in Season Five."

The fifth season of Lucifer begins with the Morningstar still trapped in Hell, Eventually, Lucifer's other brother Amenadiel (played by DB Woodside, who will be back in the final season of the series) pays him a visit with a matter of urgent importance. The fifth season of Lucifer includes a special noir-style episode. That experiment was born from Netflix ordering six additional episodes of the season.

"When we went from 10 to 16, [at] first we were like, 'How do we do this?' But literally within three days we were like, 'How could we ever had told the story without these stories?'" Henderson said in an interview. "This was a big one because it ended up giving us such an opportunity to explore Lucifer in an early version of himself. Also, the big fun of the Princess Bride device is, as he's telling the story, he's basically putting the characters we know and love into it. He's replacing a hard boiled detective with Chloe Decker [German], another character with Dan Espinoza [Kevin Alejandro]. The fun of it is, who Lucifer chooses to be who and what that says about how he sees them. [It's] also super fun getting to see actors play wildly different roles than we're accustomed to seeing them."

Lucifer Season Five premieres on Netflix on August 21st.

