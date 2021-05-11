Lupin Part 2 Full Trailer Reveals Netflix Premiere Date

The most beloved gentleman thief in all of France is returning to Netflix for another round of episodes. Lupin, the acclaimed streaming series starring Omar Sy, became a pretty instant hit after Netflix released the first batch of episodes earlier this year. The five episodes contained in Part 1 weren't nearly enough, as fans have been begging to see more from the character and his world of spies ever since the show's debut. Thankfully, we don't have to wait much longer to watch more Lupin.

On Tuesday morning, Netflix unveiled the full-length trailer for Lupin Part 2, showing what's in store for Sy's beloved character in the new installment. In addition to revealing plenty of footage from the upcoming episodes, the trailer revealed the premiere date for Lupin Part 2. The hit series is set to return to Netflix on June 11th. You can watch the full trailer in the video at the top of the page.

Sy stars in Lupin alongside Hervé Pierre, Nicole Garcia, Clotilde Hesme, Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Shirine Boutella, Soufiane Guerrab. The series is created by George Kay in collaboration with François Uzan.

Part 2 of Lupin will consist of five episodes, just as the first installment did. Ludovic Bernard directs the first two episodes of Lupin Part 2, while Hugo Gélin directs the remaining three. Isabelle Degeorges and Nathan Franck produce for Gaumont Télévision.

Here's the official synopsis for Lupin Part 2:

"Assane's quest for revenge against Hubert Pelligrini has torn his family to pieces. With his back to the wall, he now has to think of a new plan, even if it means putting himself in danger."

The first five episodes of Lupin are currently available to stream on Netflix. Part 2 will arrive in its entirety on June 11th.