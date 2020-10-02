Man In Hulk Costume Destroys Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

✖

Following the news late last night/early this morning that President Donald Trump has contracted the COVID-19 coronavirus, someone has taken their feelings on the Commander-in-chief out on his Hollywood Walk of Fame star....again. TMZ reports that law enforcement was notified of "a man dressed as the Incredible Hulk" who arrived at the location of Trump's star at 5 AM local time and began to dismantle the placard with a pickaxe. The outlet notes that the vandal "completely destroyed it beyond recognition." The police filed a report noting felony vandalism, having caused over $5,000 in damage to the area.

"Any star, which is vandalized or destroyed, no matter which honoree it belongs to will be replaced by the Hollywood Historic Trust, a non-profit, non-partisan group," Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rana Ghadban said in a statement. "When people are angry with one of our honorees, we would hope that they would project their anger in more positive ways than to vandalize a California State landmark. Our democracy is based on respect for the law. People can make a real difference by voting and not destroying public property.”

This marks the latest vandalization of Trump's star since the former Apprentice host took office as President. Previously one person took a jackhammer to it while another also used a pickaxe. It was repaired both times in a matter of hours. The star has also been cleaned of graffiti, stickers, and other trash over the years as Trump's policies and demands as president have been protested en masse.

Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Destroyed By Man Dressed as Hulk https://t.co/mkijkQdcDe — TMZ (@TMZ) October 2, 2020

Earlier today Trump tweeted that he and First Lady Melania Trump have both tested positive for the coronavirus, writing: "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"

Sean Conley, the physician to the President said in a statement, “This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions. Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.”

Perhaps the Hulk dressed prankster was responding to this news in the only way they knew how, smash.

(Cover photo credit: AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)