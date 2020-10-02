Donald Trump and Melania Trump Test Positive for COVID-19

President Trump and the First Lady have tested positive for the coronavirus. A tweet from the POTUS’ account revealed the information to the world. Donald Trump actually had a debate against Democratic hopeful Joe Biden just days ago, and social media is awash with speculation about what this could mean about the virus’ spread amongst the White House. In his message on Twitter, the President indicated that he and his wife are currently quarantining in the White House and will remain there until doctors have ruled that things are all clear. 2020 has seen numerous deaths from COVID-19 and concerns about the virus have become a talking point for both the President and Biden. Now, the White House’s doctor has weighed in on the situation in a release to the public. The physician is hoping that keeping people informed will help the process go a bit more smoothly.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Sean Conley, the physician to the President said, “I release the following information with the permission of President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions. Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.”