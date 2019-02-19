‘The Man in the High Castle’ to End With Season 4

Amazon’s acclaimed Man in the High Castle series is ending after four seasons.

Deadline reported on Tuesday that the streaming service’s series based on the Philip K. Dick novel of the same name will conclude with its fourth season, which is set to debut this fall. You can check out the newly-released trailer for Season 4 above.

“It has been a great privilege to work alongside our extraordinary High Castle team, in partnership with David Zucker and Scott Free, to bring my father’s classic novel to life, particularly during this tumultuous period in our real world,” executive producer (and Dick’s daughter) Isa Dick Hackett said. “I believe fans will be thrilled and satisfied by the epic conclusion we have in store for them.”

Man in the High Castle depicts a world in which the Allies lost World War II. Instead, Nazi Germany’s influence and ideology spread worldwide with the United States as we know it no more, the nation instead split between German and Japanese control. The result is something of a Cold War-type situation between Germany and Japan as political tensions rise over the control of the former United States. Among the citizens there is also a tension, between those who choose to join Germany’s Greater Reich and those in an underground resistance.

As the series got deeper into its story in Seasons 2 and 3, Man in the High Castle dealt with the concept of parallel worlds, particularly in Season 3 where the Nazis work to build a machine so that they can conquer the parallel worlds as well. It will be interesting to see how Season 4 brings the series to a close, especially as the series has already gone past the original novel, though Season 3 included elements of the never-published sequel. However, Hackett told Deadline that, while she couldn’t really speak too much about exactly what to expect in the fourth and final season, the show’s end will be “satisfying” for fans of her father’s work.

“Yeah, that was a big part of the conversation that we had when we were talking about this culmination,” Hackett said. “And I do think that we end on something that would be very familiar and I think particularly satisfying for [Philip K. Dick] fans, and I would imagine that he would appreciate it a great deal, my father, that is.”

While Man in the High Castle is coming to an end, that doesn’t mean it’s the end of adaptations of Dick’s work, however. Amazon Studios boss Jennifer Salke noted in the cancellation announcement today that Amazon will “continue to be in business” with Hackett for more adaptations.

“With production ongoing on our fourth and final season, we can’t wait for fans to see how this final chapter in the story unfolds,” Salke said. “The Man in the High Castle helped define Amazon Prime Video in the genre space, and we are grateful and excited that we’ll continue to be in business with Isa and Electric Shepherd Productions for future Philip K. Dick adaptations.”

Seasons 1-3 of Man in the High Castle, starring Alexa Davalos, Rupert Evans and Rufus Sewell, are available on Amazon. Season 4 is expected this fall.

