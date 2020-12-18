The Mandalorian Finale Post Credits Scene Announces a New Star Wars Story

✖

The Season 2 finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian has arrived, bringing with it a major tease for the future of the entire Star Wars franchise on Disney+. The finale focuses on the story that many expected, following Mando and his team of allies as they track down Moff Gideon to try and save Baby Yoda. However, after all the action settles and the credits roll, there is a lengthy post-credits scene that sets up what's coming next. There's a brand new story tell, and it's coming to Disney+ next year.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from the Mandalorian Season 2 finale post-credits scene! Continue reading at your own risk...

The post-credits scene doesn't have much to do with the rest of the episode, so we'll avoid sharing anything about the finale itself. The post-credits scene takes things back to Tatooine, where Jabba the Hutt's former aid Bib Fortuna is now sitting on the late crime boss' throne. Blaster fire begins up the stairs and Fennec Shand enters, killing everyone but Bib and his slave. After the slave is freed, Boba Fett enters the fray, killing Bib Fortuna, who left him for dead all those years ago. Boba Fett sits on Jabba's throne while Fennec grabs a bottle of liquor and sits on the throne's right arm.

As the menacing duo sit on their new throne, the screen cuts to black, and the title "The Book of Boba Fett" flashes onto the screen. Just a second later, another batch of text reads, "Coming December 2021."

Fans have been asking to see more of Boba Fett's story, and it looks like they're getting their wish. At this point, however, it's unclear what form that story will take. It sounds an awful lot like this will be a new spinoff of The Mandalorian, following in the footsteps of Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic. However, December 2021 is also when the third season of The Mandalorian is supposed to arrive. More specifically, the new season of the flagship series will arrive at Christmas.

Is The Book of Boba Fett its own spinoff series? Or is that the subtitle for the third season of The Mandalorian? At this point, there's really no telling. The finale announcement didn't offer any insight either way.

The important thing is this: We're finally getting the Boba Fett story we've been waiting for. December 2021 is going to be a very exciting month for Star Wars fans everywhere.

What did you think of the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian? Let us know in the comments!