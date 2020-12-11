The Mandalorian Season 3 Gets Disney+ Release Date

✖

While much of today's Investor Day from The Walt Disney Company saw the announcements of all-new titles for the galaxy far, far away, the event also saw the confirmation that Season Three of The Mandalorian is slated to hit Disney+ in time for Christmas 2021. It's unclear if this means we can expect the third season to premiere on December 25, 2021, or if it merely means the third season will be debuting in the time around that holiday. With production on the new season likely not beginning until early 2021, it's also possible that the release date could shift forward or backward slightly.

A third season of The Mandalorian is one of Lucasfilm's worst-kept secrets, as a number of members of the cast and crew have revealed how series creator Jon Favreau has been working on the third season for months. Given the number of spinoffs that were announced that borrowed characters from The Mandalorian, we're left to wonder what the new adventures could explore, as those characters will likely be absent from a third season.

The Investor Day also confirmed that Ahsoka, focusing on Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano, and Rangers of the New Republic would be spinoffs from The Mandalorian. Despite some characters earning their own series, Lucasfilm did confirm that these titles will eventually lead towards a crossover event series, though it's unknown when we can expect that event to occur.

One thing we can likely expect, however, is that Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon will be a major foil in Season Three, which he teased last month.

"I have a feeling you'll see more of me next season," Esposito told Entertainment Weekly. "More than likely you're going to see a lot of Moff Gideon. I can't be sure of that, but it seems as though this iconic journey that they want you to feel it."

Esposito added, "I think you're going to start to see other storylines start to creep in. When we start to realize there's such a deep connection [between the show's storylines and] the rest of the galaxy and what's really happening. Maybe you'll get an inkling of what he wants."

Stay tuned for details on Season Three of The Mandalorian before its premiere next Christmas. Season Two is currently debuting on Disney+ every Friday.

Are you looking forward to a new season of the series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!