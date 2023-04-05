The Mandalorian Season 3 Reveals Several Big Celebrity Cameos In Episode 6

The Mandalorian poured on the celebrity cameos this week as fans were surprised to see a number of famous faces during episode 6. *Spoilers for "Guns For Hire are ahead, you've been warned.* The trio of celebrity cameos consist of Lizzo, Jack Black and Christopher Lloyd. It's wild to see the Grammy-Award winner and the voice of Bowser in Star Wars, but The Mandalorian is full of surprises. On Plazir-15, Lizzo and Jack Black play Duchess and Captain Bombardier. They're in charge of the independent planet. And, the Back to the Future alumni is the acting Commissioner. It's a wild bit of cameo stuffing, but people are surprised, so mission accomplished. Check out some of the best posts about these developments down below!

Bo-Katan actress Katee Sackhoff has loved the reaction to the show so far. She said, "I think that the biggest thing that's shocked me about this entire season is actually just like the fan reaction. You know, I don't think that I've ever played a character that has been universally loved or at least tolerated ... I haven't seen any, like, genuine hate for her yet. You know, if somebody hasn't watched the season and they're talking about, you know, Clone Wars or Rebels, of course, there's going to be some hate. But, I don't know ... the fact that she's been embraced so much is quite amazing. I love it. It's, you know, dreams come true kind of stuff."

what are lizzo and jack black doing here 💀 #themandalorian pic.twitter.com/9aL5to3Ktj — cyn (@lacriimas) April 5, 2023

Did you like the celebrity cameos this week? Let us know down below!