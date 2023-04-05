The Mandalorian Season 3 Reveals Several Big Celebrity Cameos In Episode 6
The Mandalorian poured on the celebrity cameos this week as fans were surprised to see a number of famous faces during episode 6. *Spoilers for "Guns For Hire are ahead, you've been warned.* The trio of celebrity cameos consist of Lizzo, Jack Black and Christopher Lloyd. It's wild to see the Grammy-Award winner and the voice of Bowser in Star Wars, but The Mandalorian is full of surprises. On Plazir-15, Lizzo and Jack Black play Duchess and Captain Bombardier. They're in charge of the independent planet. And, the Back to the Future alumni is the acting Commissioner. It's a wild bit of cameo stuffing, but people are surprised, so mission accomplished. Check out some of the best posts about these developments down below!
Bo-Katan actress Katee Sackhoff has loved the reaction to the show so far. She said, "I think that the biggest thing that's shocked me about this entire season is actually just like the fan reaction. You know, I don't think that I've ever played a character that has been universally loved or at least tolerated ... I haven't seen any, like, genuine hate for her yet. You know, if somebody hasn't watched the season and they're talking about, you know, Clone Wars or Rebels, of course, there's going to be some hate. But, I don't know ... the fact that she's been embraced so much is quite amazing. I love it. It's, you know, dreams come true kind of stuff."
what are lizzo and jack black doing here 💀 #themandalorian pic.twitter.com/9aL5to3Ktj— cyn (@lacriimas) April 5, 2023
Did you like the celebrity cameos this week? Let us know down below!
Will this matter at some point later??!?!?!?
Mandalorian Spoilers— Atom (@theatomreview) April 5, 2023
Lizzo just knighted Baby yoda aka grogu. What is happening in Star Wars #TheMandalorian #StarWars pic.twitter.com/FWnEsqgTyH
She made it happen
#TheMandalorian spoilers
Lizzo's manifesting powers are on another level 😭 pic.twitter.com/pqLGvHlNgL— Lalo MANDO SPOILERS (@clonehumor) April 5, 2023
Literally amazing people
#TheMandalorian SPOILERS— 𝗼𝗺𝗮𝗿 ⊗ (@qsilverspidey) April 5, 2023
LIZZO AND JACK BLACK??? 2 OF MY FAVORITE PEOPLE ARE PART OF STAR WARS NOW??????pic.twitter.com/p36TNFPTL1
Truly unexpected
#TheMandalorian spoilers
JACK BLACK AND LIZZO GOTTA BE THE WILDEST CAMEOS IN THE ENTIRETY OF STAR WARS pic.twitter.com/lzMe8OQisv— Lalo MANDO SPOILERS (@clonehumor) April 5, 2023
Surprises out of this world
#TheMandalorian spoilers— v (@chrrywitch) April 5, 2023
lizzo, jack black, and christopher lloyd all in one episode? the best unexpected cameos pic.twitter.com/xPrctQgAs1
So much to unpack
#TheMandalorian spoilers//
jack black.... lizzo.... christopher lloyd....
this episode was crazy pic.twitter.com/egT015MHXF— Jake (@gonzofan07) April 5, 2023
Classic
Need an entire show for this game
#mandalorian spoilers— emily 🔜 SWCE (@djarinsaber) April 5, 2023
grogu using the force to help duchess lizzo win her game was so sweet i love him pic.twitter.com/J8iqhYY1Qn