The Mandalorian Fans Are Loving Beloved Actor's Star Wars Debut

We're now in the second half of the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, and the series has been leaving fans with a lot to talk about. The series' newest episode was absolutely no exception, not only offering some developments in the story of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Bo-Katan Kryse (Katee Sackhoff), but a cameo appearance from a beloved actor. Spoilers for Season 3, Episode 5 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, "The Pirate", below! Only look if you want to know!

Midway through the episode, Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung) checks in with the New Republic to try to gain reinforcements to help the citizens of Navarro. He is stonewalled by Captain Tuttle, who does not want to support Navarro since it is not a registered part of the New Republic. Tuttle is portrayed by Tim Meadows, a veteran of Saturday Night Live as well as projects like Mean Girls and Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping.

What is Season 3 of The Mandalorian about?

In Season 3 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

The new episodes see the return of Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin / The Mandalorian, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, and Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon. New cast members will include Christopher Lloyd, who is joining the series in a currently-unknown role.

"It's so funny because I think that the trailer at [Star Wars] Celebration was a little different, but it was very much the same tone, so that's all that matters," Sackhoff told ComicBook.com in a previous interview. "I think that it's accurate in the sense that you're going to have a lot of Mandos running around as witnessed and we're going to get to know a little bit more about that and that's exciting. I spent a lot of time with you this season and it's fun. He's a good co-star."

