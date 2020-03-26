You and Crocodile Dundee Actor Mark Blum Dies From Coronavirus Complications

Longtime stage, film, and TV actor Mark Blum has sadly passed away at the age of 69, due to complications stemming from the novel coronavirus. Blum was best known for his roles in Desperately Seeking Susan and Crocodile Dundee, in addition to his extensive work in theater. Streaming TV fans will probably recognize Blum as Mr. Mooney, an important recurring character in the first season of You, which aired on Lifetime before moving to Netflix.

The news was confirmed by The Playwrights Horizons theater group and SAG-AFTRA executive vice president Rebecca Damon. Damon made the announcement to fans on social media.

“It is with such deep sorrow that I’m writing to share the news that our friend and former board member Mark Blum has passed away as a result of complications from the coronavirus,” Damon wrote in a tweet. “Mark was a dedicated Screen Actors Guild and SAG-AFTRA board member serving from 2007-2013, a passionate champion for merger, and a tireless advocate for members. Those of us lucky enough to have known him will treasure our memories of a gifted actor, a master teacher, a loyal friend, and a beautiful human.”

In a subsequent tweet, Damon shared personal feelings about Blum, saying that he was always looking out for others who were new to the Screen Actors Guild.

“On a personal note,” she continued, “I always appreciated Mark’s clear perception of complex situations. He always spoke the truth and did a great service in informing members of our community about the ins and outs of the union whenever he had the opportunity.”

Over the years, Blum appeared on shows like Elementary, The Blacklist, Fringe, The Good Wife, Law & Order, The West Wing, The Sopranos, and many others.