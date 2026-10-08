Marvel Confirms Its Next Disney+ TV Series, And It Could See a Major Team’s MCU Return

The future of Marvel’s television side has been a big question mark for the MCU’s future, not just because of Avengers: Secret Wars and the universe’s potential for a reset, but because the horizon is starting to look grim. Not only was Wonder Man cancelled despite being given a renewal, but Marvel has already confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again is ending with its next batch of episodes this spring. To wit, the upcoming VisionQuest appears to be one of the last Marvel Television shows on the docket for some time. Straight from New York Comic-Con, though, that just changed.

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When news of Daredevil: Born Again‘s cancellation was revealed, there was one snippet that made the future of Marvel TV look not totally dark, and the house of ideas has just confirmed it. As part of their panel at NYCC, Marvel has confirmed development of a new series titled Zodiac, which will not only begin filming next year but will debut on the platform in 2028. They also revealed the official logo for the new series, and it may very well indicate that Marvel fans will see the revival of SHIELD in the franchise.

Marvel Confirms Zodiac TV Series, Is SHIELD Coming Back?

Details are very light on what Marvel’s Zodiac will be, but Marvel TV’s Brad Winderbaum did confirm one thing about it, the show will be a spy thriller. Based on that detail and the fact that the logo itself includes motifs that harken back to S.H.I.E.L.D.’s own logo, it’s not that far of a logical leap to make in assuming this series will be about the espionage group’s return to the MCU.

As Marvel fans know, S.H.I.E.L.D. was a big part of the MCU in its early days, not only because of the presence of characters like Nick Fury, but also Agents Maria Hill and Phil Coulson. The group was a key part of the plots of almost every Phase 1 movie and had a presence across the MCU until it was basically dissolved at the end of Captain America: The Winter Soldier. That film confirmed that S.H.I.E.L.D. had been infiltrated by HYDRA, and even though Fury and Hill still showed up, it was largely as shadow agents who were operating without any specific group allegiance.

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All of that is to say that a new MCU series about starting S.H.I.E.L.D over from scratch, especially in a world that has been rebuilt post-Secret Wars, seems like the perfect kind of TV expansion for Marvel Studios. Not only does it allow for them to tell a story that doesn’t exactly command a movie itself, but it’s a narrative that will then have repercussions into the feature films themselves. Samuel L. Jackson already confirmed that he’s returning for Avengers: Secret Wars, so the show may already be getting teed up in that film.

There is one more thing to ponder about Marvel’s Zodiac and its S.H.I.E.L.D. implications as well, which is, will this be how the MCU finally acknowledges the events and characters of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.? Since the series will premiere well after Secret Wars’ theatrical release date, there is a chance to bring in a character like Chloe Bennet’s Daisy Johnson or even revive Phil Coulson in a way that not only makes sense but cements them in the MCU canon. Time will tell, but fans will be theorizing about this one for at least two more years.

What do you want to see in Marvel’s Zodiac? Should S.H.I.E.L.D. return to the MCU if it means that beloved characters from the past aren’t in it? Sound off in the comments below.