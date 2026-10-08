Daredevil: Born Again’s Ending Officially Confirmed, But Marvel Also Revealed the Big Reunion We Want

Marvel fans were thrilled when Daredevil: Born Again was first announced, not only because this is a fan-favorite character but also because it wasn’t clear what the future of this character (and Daredevil actor Charlie Cox) would be, especially in terms of the MCU. Impressively, season 1 and season 2 of the show both proved to be quite popular, and already, there’s plenty of excitement over Daredevil: Born Again season 3, which is expected to hit Disney+ in March of next year. Dampening that excitement to a degree were rumors that the third season would be the show’s final. Sadly, at New York Comic Con, it has been confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again season 3 will indeed be the last—and, according to one source, that led to a round of boos from the audience.

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However, the panel wasn’t all bad news. Actually, it came with a very unexpected but nevertheless very welcome reunion, as Charlie Cox, Finn Jones, and Krysten Ritter (Daredevil, Iron Fist, and Jessica Jones) all came together on stage. Together, they represent several members of the Defenders, a group that Marvel fans have consistently wanted to see more of, although that unfortunately hasn’t really been the case within the MCU thus far. These appearances have gotten fans thinking that this could be about to change, though.

Are the Defenders Returning in the MCU After Daredevil: Born Again Season 3?

Although the confirmation that Daredevil: Born Again season 3 will be the show’s conclusion disappointed many, the appearance of these Marvel stars has inspired plenty of excitement and belief that the MCU is about to bring this iconic group back. Under one X post sharing the video, the comments are full of hope about this idea in particular. One commenter writes, “YOU BETTER ANNOUNCE DEFENDERS OR SOMETHING WITH THIS CAST. CANT LET THESE CHARACTERS GATHER DUST ON THE SHELF AGAIN,” and another says, “IRON FIST COMING BACK???” Yet another comment was simply a gif of Hawkeye in Avengers: Endgame saying, “Don’t give me hope.” Clearly, fans are taking this appearance to mean that the MCU could be doing something with these characters even after Daredevil: Born Again season 3, but that’s far from confirmed.

For now, the future of these characters is truly anyone’s guess. After all, following VisionQuest in just under one week, the MCU is focused on Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, and the latter in particular is expected to completely reset the franchise. While that remains to be seen, it’s true that there are innumerable question marks about what the MCU will do next, and that includes with these characters. Even so, the response to this panel suggests that fans want to see the Defenders on screen together again, and hopefully, the powers that be will take that desire seriously.

Do you hope to see the Defenders again after Daredevil: Born Again season 3? Share your thoughts down below.