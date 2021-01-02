Marvel Welcomes 2021 With Mischievous Loki Animated Image

✖

Marvel decided to ring in the New Year with Loki. Marvel’s UK account posted a short video of 2020 turning into 2021 with the character’s signature horns. Many fans were all too ready to leave last year behind. A lot of them are hoping for a better run in 2021. It’s been a staggering number of months since the last MCU release, but WandaVision is only two weeks away now. But, for Loki fans, the real show begins later this year with Tom Hiddleston’s big series on Disney+. Disney Investor Day only added hype as Kevin Feige gave fans their first look at everyone’s favorite Marvel villain as a fish outta water. The crime drama is still shrouded in mystery, which is just about perfect for 2021. Hopefully, some more details emerge soon. Fans have to believe that WandaVision will mean that the trickle of Marvel news that they’re accustomed to will be starting up once again.

Happy New Year fellow mischief makers! pic.twitter.com/x6GCZpB9Ip — Marvel UK & Ireland (@MarvelUK) December 31, 2020

Gugu Mbatha-Raw actually confirmed that production on Loki had already begun after being shut down earlier in the pandemic. So, fans are hopeful, especially after the reveals at the Disney Investor Day late last year. But, they have no idea what's waiting behind that curtain.

“I was in the middle of filming when the pandemic happened, so I had a real break, I’ve been painting and reading. Like so many others, I was at home for a long time,” she said. “Not to make light of the suffering going on, but in some ways, it has been an opportunity for me to get a fresh perspective on things. It is downtime that perhaps I might not have had, and now I’m thankful to be back to work. It’s been a journey for everyone, but it’s all for a greater reason and the greater good.”

“I’m obviously sworn to secrecy about everything to do with Loki, but it feels great to be back," Mbatha-Raw added. "Everyone is trying to do it as safely as possible under the circumstances, and it feels good. I’m excited. It’s a lot of fun, and I can’t wait to see it.”

Loki is poised to hit Disney+ later in 2021. WandaVision hits the streaming service on January 15th.

