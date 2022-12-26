Iron Fist Star Reveals Why They Think the Series Ultimately Failed

Following the successes of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage, the final TV series in Netflix's roster of Defenders-verse shows was Iron Fist, a project that also earned the streamer's worst reactions from critics. While Daredevil and Jessica Jones earned three seasons, Iron Fist only earned two before the partnership between Netflix and Marvel Studios ultimately dissolved. An interview with Iron Fist himself Finn Jones from earlier this year has recently resurfaced, in which the actor explains how he thinks the scheduling of the series and the necessity of the character's inclusion in a The Defenders TV series is ultimately what led the project to be so underwhelming.

"I think, really, the first season, there was a lot of creative challenges, and it didn't live up to the expectations, and I think that came down to ... really, it came down to scheduling conflicts," Jones shared with the Geekscape podcast in October. "That season of television was rushed because we had The Defenders that we had to film straight afterwards. We had to film The Defenders, we had all those other actors locked into that schedule, so we had to film those 13 episodes of television in that set time, and unfortunately, we just didn't have the time to do what was expected and what was desired, which was a kick-ass, amazing kung-fu show and martial-arts show. And the reason that show failed was because of the time constraints, because of bad scheduling."

As for the sophomore season, Jones shared that its development so close to the end of the partnership between Netflix and Marvel Studios was what led to those episodes falling short of expectations.

"Season 2, we really understood what the flaws were, and we worked hard to course-correct the show. And in my opinion, we did," the actor continued. "We did a fantastic job bringing that show back up to code. Unfortunately, just a month after that show had been premiered, all of the shows got deleted because Disney wanted to create their own series, they wanted to do their own thing on their own platform, which is understandable. But it was a shame that it kind of, just when we were out of the gate, ready to kind of go running, we were just, like, yanked."

All hope for the character might not be lost, however, as Spider-Man: Far From Home brought Charlie Cox's Daredevil to the big screen and this take on the figure is returning for the Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again. A return of Jones as the character can't be ruled out, though no updates on such a prospect have emerged in the years since his tenure concluded.

Stay tuned for details on Iron Fist's live-action future.

