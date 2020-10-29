Marvel's What If...? to Be Scored by Lovecraft Country Composer

✖

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is going into some unexpected territory in its upcoming Phase 4, with a slew of movies and TV shows set to be released in the coming years. Among those is the franchise's first animated entry, a Disney+ series titled What If...?. Details on the series have still largely remained under wraps -- but a new update recently came, courtesy of an article in Variety. In a profile of composer, Laura Karpman, whose work includes Lovecraft Country and L.A.'s Finest, it was revealed that her next project will be scoring What If...?.

Karpman also serves as the co-founder of the Alliance for Women Film Composers and the first female music governor in the Motion Picture Academy. Her filmography also includes Underground, Craft in America, and Miss Virginia.

What If...?, which is inspired by the comic series of the same name, will tell alternate versions of key events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The anthology will explore alternate scenarios of key moments throughout the franchise's history, including Peggy Carter becoming Captain America, T'Challa becoming Star-Lord, and something with Marvel Zombies.

The series, narrated by Jeffrey Wright as the all-seeing Watcher, will see the return of MCU vets like Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Brolin, Hayley Atwell, Chadwick Boseman, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Natalie Portman, Michael Douglas, Michael B. Jordan, Sebastian Stan, Michael Rooker, Tom Hiddleston and other returning Marvel stars.

The series made headlines earlier this year, when it was revealed that it - like many other animated productions - has been able to continue production during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I normally split my day between my home studio and the Disney lot for dailies and reviews, but now we’re just doing it all remotely," Head of Animation Stephan Franck explained back In April. "From what I hear across town, animation has been able to keep the shows in production with everyone safely working from home. Kudos to the studios for pivoting so fast to remote work. It all happened literally within days. Unfortunately I’m also hearing about some projects in development or with more distant release dates being put on hiatus, but a fair number of people in animation are still at work from the safety of their home, which we are all grateful for."

What do you think of Marvel's What If...? finding a composer? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!