Netflix Announces Master of None Season 3, Reveals First Trailer

At long last, Master of None is ready to make its comeback. The Emmy-winning series released two seasons on Netflix in 2015 and 2017, and has remained in the shadows in the years since. However, the May newsletter from the streaming giant seemed to reveal that a third installment was on the way next month, despite very few murmurs about the future of the series. On Monday afternoon, Netflix made things official. Season 3 of Master of None is coming in just a few weeks.

Netflix announced the third installment of Master of None by releasing a trailer for the new season. Unlike the first two seasons, which focused on Aziz Ansari's Dev, Season 3 will tell the story of Denise, the show's beloved supporting character played by Lena Waithe. You can check out the trailer in the video above!

Season 3 follows Denise's relationship with her partner, Alicia, played by Naomi Ackie. Ansari directs the new installment, the scripts for which he co-wrote with Waithe. Master of None was created by Ansari and Alan Yang.

Waithe and Ansari won an Emmy for writing the "Thanksgiving" episode of Master of None Season 2, which focused on Denise coming to terms with her sexuality over the years.

You can check out the synopsis for Master of None Season 3 below.

"The Emmy Award-winning MASTER OF NONE returns with a new season that chronicles the relationship of Denise (Emmy Award winner Lena Waithe) and her partner Alicia (BAFTA winner Naomi Ackie). Directed by series co-creator and Emmy winner Aziz Ansari, and scripted by Ansari and Waithe, this new season is a modern love story that intimately illustrates the ups and downs of marriage, struggles with fertility, and personal growth both together and apart. Fleeting romantic highs meet crushing personal losses while existential questions of love and living are raised."

Master of None Season 3 will be released on Netflix on May 23rd.