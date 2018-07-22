‘Mayans MC’ Creator Kurt Sutter Reveals Show Will Intersect With ‘Sons of Anarchy’

During Sunday’s Mayans MC panel at San Diego Comic-Con, co-creator Kurt Sutter outlined the show’s timeline and confirmed there will be references to Sons of Anarchy. After all, the two shows are set in the same world.

Mayans MC starts three years after the events seen in Sons of Anarchy‘s final season, which ended with the death of Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam).

Sutter also said the Sons of Anarchy world will “intersect” with Mayans MC, and there is still a “relationship” between the two. However, Sutter is trying to balance things out, so Mayans MC can stand on its own two feet while still have at least a pinkie toe in the SOA world.

“The show takes place in real time, so it’s post-Jax Teller. Three years or so has passed. I’m really protective of that mythology and the way it ended and letting fans — whether they enjoyed it or not — to have that experience and their idea of how that club continued and how those relationships continued,” Sutter further explained, reports Entertainment Weekly.

Sutter assured fans that none of the interesting stories in Mayans MC will interfere with how they feel about the SOA finale. However, “Sons was a big world and there was a lot of peripheral energy and players and members and other charters, so there will be those kind of intersections. We’ll see those points of intersection happen throughout this season, and the series as well.”

However, Mayans MC co-creator Elgin James also said much of the series will draw on his own experience with gangs. “We finally get to tell our own story,” James told the SDCC crowd.

Also during the panel, Sutter assured fans that even the Mayans MC women characters are not on motorcycles, there are still many “strong female characters” on the show.

The main Mayans MC cast only includes one actor who appeared on SOA. Emilio Rivera debuted as Mayans MC president Marcus Alvarez in SOA, playing the character for the first five seasons.

In the series, J.D. Pardo plays Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, whose hopes for his own American dream are dashed by cartel violence on the U.S.-Mexico border. He follows his brother, Angel Reyes (Clayton Cardenas) into the Mayans MC and starts the series as a prospect. Sutter previously told Deadline that much of EZ’s past will unfold in flashbacks.

Edward James Olmos plays EZ’s father Felipe, while Jacqueline Obradors plays his mother, Marisol. Antono Haramillo, Richard Cabral, Sarah Bolger and Danny Pino also star.

Mayans MC begins on Tuesday, Sept. 4 on FX.