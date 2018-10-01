‘Mayans MC’ Renewed for a Second Season

The Sons of Anarchy spinoff series Mayans M.C. has pulled down strong ratings in its first four episodes, so strong that FX announced today that the series has been renewed for a second season.

Presidents of Original Programming for FX Networks and FX Productions Nick Grad and Eric Schrier announced the renewal today, noting that the biker series created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James got off to a great start in ratings and continues to perform well.

“Mayans M.C. is performing fantastically, proving to be a breakout first season,” Grad said. “The series premiered as the highest rated cable series this year and continues to sustain a committed fan base, reflecting the talent and drive of creators Kurt Sutter and Elgin James. We couldn’t be more excited to take this ride to a second season.”

The series, which exists within the Sons of Anarchy universe and even features some ties to characters from that series — including the appearance of Gemma (Katey Sagal) in a flashback scene — is pulling in 8.2 million average viewers each episode across all linear and non-linear platforms, making it the number one cable series in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54. Those numbers are a testament to the show being very much its own entity beyond its Anarchy roots.

“The Mayans M.C. mythology sprung from the womb of Sons of Anarchy, but anyone who has taken the time to watch, knows it has become its own mythical creature,” Sutter said.

“It still feels like a dream that Kurt took a shot on me, and that every day I get to learn from him and work with our brilliant writers, cast and crew who pour their hearts, blood, and sweat into bringing Mayans M.C. to life,” James said. “I’m also grateful to FX, Fox 21, and FXP for their support and faith in me. I’m excited for the fans’ response to the rest of this season and I can’t wait to get back in the writers room and get to work on season two.”

New episodes of Mayans M.C. air on Tuesday nights at 10pm ET on FX.