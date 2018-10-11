Major ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Antagonist Returns in Game-Changing ‘Mayans MC’ Twist

Mayans MC has included several Easter eggs and nods to the original Sons of Anarchy series over the course of its first few episodes. However, all of these references pale in comparison to what happened in Tuesday night’s new episode of FX‘s biker spin-off.

One of the most important antagonists from the original Sons of Anarchy series appeared on Mayans in the final moments of the new episode, providing a shocking twist that will likely set the tone for the entire series going forward.

Videos by ComicBook.com

WARNING: Major Spoilers ahead for the latest episode of Mayans MC, “Gatos/Mis.” Continue reading at your own risk…

The biggest antagonist in Mayans MC has been the Galindo Cartel, whom the club works for pushing drugs across the border. Die hard Sons of Anarchy fans will recall that the Galindo Cartel played a major part in the original series, and were the focal point of the show’s fourth season.

What you may have forgotten about that Galindo storyline in SOA is that it included an eccentric Assistant U.S. Attorney named Lincoln Potter, who was hell-bent on taking down several criminal organizations. The character spent all of Season 4 trying to take down the Sons, the Real IRA, the Russian mob, and even the Cartel. However, when he was on the verge of completing his operation, he was shut down by the CIA, who were working Galindo from the inside. Lincoln Potter packed up his bike and left Charming, California, never to be seen again.

Until now, that is. Lincoln Potter, played by Ray McKinnon, is back in the biker world and is aiming at the Galindo Cartel once again. Only this time, the Mayans are the club in his way.

At the end of Tuesday’s new episode, EZ is seen leaving the junkyard where the Mayans have set up shop. As he walks down the street in the dark, a mysterious stranger says to him, “Lovely night for a walk.” EZ simply responds with, “Yeah,” and continues down the road. The camera then turns to reveal Lincoln Potter, leaning up against his bike, watching EZ depart.

A cat that has been seen walking around throughout the entire episode comes up to Lincoln, and he picks the animal up in his arms, petting it as he turns his attention to the Mayans’ business.

“Tell me, my wise feline friend,” he says to the cat. “You roam behind those rusty gates. What unspeakable truths lie twisted amongst the scrap? Hmm?”

That’s where the episode cuts to black, leaving the jaws of fans stuck to the floor. Lincoln’s work with the Cartel was clearly unfinished when his time on Sons of Anarchy came to a close, so it looks like he’s finally returned to put the nail in the coffin.

This doesn’t bode well for the Mayans, as Lincoln has been known to operate beneath the law, doing whatever it takes to accomplish his mission. If you recall, it was Lincoln who blackmailed Juice into ratting out the club in Sons of Anarchy, causing him to murder Miles in the process.

Lincoln Potter always has a few tricks up his sleeve, and he’s about to make life a living hell for EZ, Angel, and the rest of the club.

Were you surprised to see Lincoln Potter on Mayans MC? Let us know your reaction to the twist in the comments below!