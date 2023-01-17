Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Casts Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep is in the building for Only Murders in the Building Season 3. The three-time Oscar winner has been cast in the upcoming third season of the hit Hulu murder-mystery comedy series, joining Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. The trio — who play Arconia residents-turned-sleuthing true crime podcasters — revealed Streep's casting in a video posted to social media. Streep is the latest addition to Only Murders Season 3, following newcomers Jesse Williams (Grey's Anatomy) and Paul Rudd (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania), the latter portraying whodunnit victim Ben Gilroy.

"Could this honestly get any better?" asked Gomez, panning the camera to Rudd, who adds: "I do think it could get a little bit better." The video then reveals Streep, whose character is a mystery. Watch the video below.

Streep is a 21-time Academy Award nominee, winning the Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Kramer vs. Kramer) and Best Actress (Sophie's Choice and The Iron Lady). Along with her famed roles in The Deer Hunter, Out of Africa, The Bridges of Madison Country, The Devil Wears Prada, and Mama Mia!, Streep's most recent credits include HBO Max's Let Them All Talk and The Prom and Don't Look Up for Netflix. Previously, she starred opposite Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman in the mystery-drama series Big Little Lies for HBO.

"The hope is, as much as we can have him, we'll take him. He's so great. We've got some surprises planned," executive producer and series co-creator John Hoffman previously told EW about Rudd's season-ending cameo in last summer's Season 2 finale.

The filming of Season 3 of “Only Murders in the Building” has begun! A cast to dream of. pic.twitter.com/mvMkJknoEk — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) January 17, 2023

After "Only Murders in the Building" podcaster trio Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) solved the murder of Arconia building board president Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell), a one-year time jump revealed the latest Only Murders victim: aggrieved actor Ben Gilroy (Rudd).

"I will only tease further to say what's coming is so crazy and delightful. I'm thrilled about where we are in Season 3," Hoffman said, adding the latest season is "swinging better than ever. It's a great, well-oiled machine and a great room that feels constantly inspired by this cast and New York City and the bit of the theatrics ahead. I am a kid raised in the school of the theater, so leaning into the theatrical, leaning into Oliver's sensibilities, dancing in that territory feels really exciting, and we are not going to be shy about it."

Set against the backdrop of Broadway, the third season of Only Murders in the Building is now filming. A premiere date on Hulu is TBA.