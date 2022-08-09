Only Murders in the Building Fans Shocked by Latest Episode
Only Murders in the Building really shocked the fans this week with that ending. Glitter Person was revealed and Hulu viewers are reeling. The trio actually discovers that Detective Kreps is their prime suspect. It's wild to see things starting to take a little bit of shape. Only Murders in the Building wasted no time in expanding the world out a bit. Things still swirl around these apartments, but a lot of characters have been introduced early into Season 2. Kreps' reveal turns a lot of the action on its head. Some viewers are wondering where everything is going as the show keeps packing in the details. But, surprises like this show that there is still a roadmap for what's to come next. Check out some of the reactions down below.
The new season is described, "Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue -- the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny's homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder."
the ending of today’s ep of #onlymurders ??? jaw dropped can’t wait for next week pic.twitter.com/d56b76fyJo— fran (@SELSREP) August 9, 2022
New episodes of Only Murders in the Building premiere on Hulu on Tuesdays.
Were you shocked by the ending this week? Let us know down in the comments!
I think we will be in for a big surprise. They are confusing and lulling us at the same time thinking that the trio is hitting a wall on the investigation. #OnlyMurders— Chloe (@cor_jch) August 9, 2022
have we figured out what the chicken logo was? i’m so confused haha! #OMITB #onlymurders— grazia (@oreosandmatcha) August 9, 2022
Me after seeing that episode 8 ending 😱👀 #OnlyMurders #OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding #OMITB @OnlyMurdersHulu pic.twitter.com/o0z58J5z27— 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✨✖️✖️🖤//THE SANDMAN ERA⏳ (@giselleb1234) August 9, 2022
Intro easter egg in 2x08 of @OnlyMurdersHulu ‘hello, darkness’- The lights go out in the city and in the arconia. Blackout! #OMITB #onlymurders #whokilledbunny pic.twitter.com/zB04ClsyBQ— SJ 🧩 (@trisaratops_11) August 9, 2022
Cannot wait for tomorrow's episode ahhh its gonna be intense and thrilling #OnlyMurders pic.twitter.com/wBgICCigaL— batool 🧩🕵🏻♀️ (@oursweeterplace) August 8, 2022
oliver is so dramatic and for what 😭#OnlyMurders pic.twitter.com/ZKOnQyVw63— ً (@selnwr) August 9, 2022
Spoiler— Heartless 🦋🧩🧚🏻♀️ (@Heartless_103) August 9, 2022
Omg the ending, but it’s absolutely being used to throw us off.. I don’t think he’s the killer #OnlyMurders #OMITB pic.twitter.com/ZNaycItu37
in awe of selena gomez’s beauty. 🫶🏼 #onlymurders pic.twitter.com/hAnebyIKIm— ana | FAN ACCOUNT. (@withluvselena) August 9, 2022