Only Murders in the Building Fans Shocked by Latest Episode





Only Murders in the Building really shocked the fans this week with that ending. Glitter Person was revealed and Hulu viewers are reeling. The trio actually discovers that Detective Kreps is their prime suspect. It's wild to see things starting to take a little bit of shape. Only Murders in the Building wasted no time in expanding the world out a bit. Things still swirl around these apartments, but a lot of characters have been introduced early into Season 2. Kreps' reveal turns a lot of the action on its head. Some viewers are wondering where everything is going as the show keeps packing in the details. But, surprises like this show that there is still a roadmap for what's to come next. Check out some of the reactions down below.

The new season is described, "Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue -- the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny's homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder."

the ending of today’s ep of #onlymurders ??? jaw dropped can’t wait for next week pic.twitter.com/d56b76fyJo — fran (@SELSREP) August 9, 2022

New episodes of Only Murders in the Building premiere on Hulu on Tuesdays.

