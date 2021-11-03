MeTV Network Announces Holiday Schedule With Classic TV Shows and Movies

Beloved Thanksgiving and holiday-themed episodes of classic programs will be the center of MeTV Network’s “A Very Merry MeTV.” ComicBook.com has the exclusive details on the lineup of programming arriving on MeTV, America’s #1 classic television network. “A Very Merry MeTV” starts on Sunday, November 14th at 1:30 p.m. ET/PT and continues through Christmas Day. Some of the shows fans will be able to tune into includes Happy Days, Mama’s Family, The Dick Van Dyke Show, Monk, The Flintstones, The Addams Family, M*A*S*H, Matlock, The Twilight Zone, The Beverly Hillbillies, Dragnet, Alfred Hitchcock Presents, and The Love Boat.

A “Western Christmas” slate features a special collection of Wild West-themed holiday episodes from old-school shows such as Gunsmoke, Bonanza, Rawhide, and Have Gun Will Travel. “Western Christmas” airs Saturday, November 27th beginning at 11 a.m. ET/PT. Then on Sunday, November 28th, The Brady’s celebrate the season in the made-for-television movie A Very Brady Christmas.

Videos by ComicBook.com

MeTV’s weekday series Toon In With Me also gets a primetime spotlight with the all-new original Christmas special, MeTV’s Super Colossal Cartoon Christmas, on Monday, December 6th at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The special will present classic holiday-themed animated shorts, including “The Fright Before Christmas” with Bugs Bunny and Tasmanian Devil, “Gift Wrapped” with Sylvester & Tweety, “Seasin’s Greetinks!” with Popeye, and “The Night Before Christmas,” “The Peachy Cobbler” and “Somewhere In Dreamland” all featuring Tom & Jerry. Toon In With Me‘s Cartoon Curator Bill Leff will also host alongside his sidekick, Toony the Talking Tuna (Kevin Fleming).

The complete list of MeTV’s “A Very Merry MeTV” can be found below.

“A Very Merry MeTV” on The MeTV Network

**Watch MeTV on cable and satellite systems, or free via over-the-air broadcast.

Find out where to watch at MeTV.com

Sunday, November 14

1:30pm ET/PT – The Brady Bunch, “The Un-Underground Movie”

2pm ET/PT – Gilligan’s Island, “Little Island, Big Gun”

4pm ET/PT – Mama’s Family, “An Ill Wind”

5pm ET/PT – The Love Boat, “Best of Friends/Too Many Dads/Love Will Find a Way”

Saturday, November 20

6am ET/PT – The Beverly Hillbillies, “Turkey Day”

6:30am ET/PT – The Beverly Hillbillies, “Thanksgiving Spirit”

Tuesday, November 23

12pm ET/PT – The Waltons, “The Waiting”

Wednesday, November 24

12pm ET/PT – The Waltons, “Thanksgiving Story” (Part 1)

Thursday, November 25

12pm ET/PT – The Waltons, “Thanksgiving Story” (Part 2)

6:30pm ET/PT – Happy Days, “First Thanksgiving”

7pm ET/PT – M*A*S*H, “Yalu Brick Road”

Saturday, November 27

6am ET/PT – The Beverly Hillbillies, “Home for Christmas”

6:30am ET/PT – The Beverly Hillbillies, “No Place Like Home”

Western Christmas

11am ET/PT – Wagon Train, “The Mary Ellen Thomas Story”

12pm ET/PT – The Big Valley, “Judgement in Heaven”

1pm ET/PT – Gunsmoke, “Magnus”

2pm ET/PT – Bonanza, “A Christmas Story”

3pm ET/PT – Rawhide, “Twenty-Five Santa Clauses”

4pm ET/PT – Have Gun Will Travel, “Be Not Forgetful”

4:30pm ET/PT – Wanted: Dead or Alive, “Eight Cent Reward”

Sunday, November 28

12pm ET/PT – The Brady Bunch, “A Very Brady Christmas Movie”

Sunday, December 5

5pm ET/PT – The Love Boat, “Lonely at the Top/Silent Night/Divorce Me Please”

Monday, December 6

8pm ET/PT – MeTV’s Super Colossal Cartoon Christmas

Sunday, December 12

8pm ET/PT – Monk, “Mr. Monk Meets His Dad”

Thursday, December 16

7am ET/PT – MeTV’s Super Colossal Cartoon Christmas (Part 1)

Friday, December 17

7:30am ET/PT – MeTV’s Super Colossal Cartoon Christmas (Part 2)

Saturday, December 18

6am ET/PT – The Beverly Hillbillies, “The Week Before Christmas”

6:30am ET/PT – The Beverly Hillbillies, “Christmas in Hooterville”

Sunday, December 19

9am ET/PT – Saved By the Bell, “Home for Christmas” (Part 1)

9:30am ET/PT – Saved By the Bell, “Home for Christmas” (Part 2)

10am ET/PT – The Flintstones, “Christmas Flintstones”

1:30pm ET/PT – The Brady Bunch, “The Voice of Christmas”

2pm ET/PT – Gilligan’s Island, “Birds Gotta Fly, Fish Gotta Talk”

4pm ET/PT – Mama’s Family, “Santa Mama”

4:30pm ET/PT – Mama’s Family, “Mama Gets Goosed”

5pm ET/PT – The Love Boat, “Santa, Santa, Santa/Another Dog Gone Christmas/Noel’s Christmas Carol”

6pm ET/PT – The Andy Griffith Show, “Christmas Story”

7pm ET/PT – M*A*S*H, “Dear Dad”

7:30pm ET/PT M*A*S*H, “Dear Sis”

8pm ET/PT – Monk, “Mr. Monk and the Secret Santa”

9pm ET/PT – Monk, “Mr. Monk and the Man Who Shot Santa”

10:30pm ET/PT – Carol Burnett and Friends, “Mrs. Wiggins/Harry’s Mirage and Grill”

11pm ET/PT – The Dick Van Dyke Show, “The Alan Brady Show Presents”

12am ET/PT – The Honeymooners, ” ‘Twas the night Before Christmas”

12:30am – The Twilight Zone, “The Night of the Meek”

Tuesday, December 21

12pm ET/PT – The Waltons, “The Spirit”

6:30pm ET/PT – Happy Days, “Christmas Time”

Wednesday, December 22

10am ET/PT – Matlock, “Santa Claus”

12pm ET/PT – The Waltons, “The Best Christmas”

6:30pm ET/PT – Happy Days, “Richie Branches Out”

12:35am ET/PT – The Twilight Zone, “Five Characters in Search of an Exit”

Thursday, December 23

10am ET/PT – Matlock, “The Gift”

12pm ET/PT – The Waltons, “The Children’s Carol” (Part 1)

6:30pm ET/PT – Happy Days, “Tell It to the Marines”

11pm ET/PT – Carol Burnett and Friends, “Nobody Does It Like Me”

12:35am ET/PT – The Twilight Zone, “Changing of the Guard”

1:05am ET/PT – Alfred Hitchcock Presents, “The Festive Season”

5am ET/PT – Highway Patrol, “Christmas Story”

Friday, December 24

6am ET/PT – Dragnet, “The Christmas Story”

8am ET/PT – Leave It to Beaver, “The Haircut”

10am ET/PT – Matlock, “The Scrooge”

11am ET/PT – In the Heat of the Night, “Blessings”

12pm ET/PT – The Waltons, “The Children’s Carol” (Part 2)

1pm ET/PT – Gunsmoke, “Magnus”

2pm ET/PT – Bonanza, “A Christmas Story”

5:30pm ET/PT – Adam-12, “Christmas”

6pm ET/PT – The Addams Family, “Christmas with the Addams Family”

6:30pm ET/PT – Happy Days, “Guess Who’s Coming to Christmas”

7pm ET/PT – M*A*S*H, “Death Takes a Holiday”

7:30pm ET/PT – M*A*S*H, “The Day After Christmas”

9:30pm ET/PT – Green Acres, “Old Fashioned Christmas”

10pm ET/PT – Hogan’s Heroes, “The Prisoner’s Prisoner”

11pm ET/PT – The Ed Sullivan Show, “Holiday Greetings from the Ed Sullivan Show”

1am ET/PT – Alfred Hitchcock Presents, “Santa Claus and the Tenth Avenue Kid”

1:30am ET/PT – Alfred Hitchcock Presents, “Back for Christmas”

5am ET/PT – Petticoat Junction, “The Santa Claus Special”

5:30am ET/PT – Petticoat Junction, “Cannonball Christmas”

Saturday. December 25

6am ET/PT – The Beverly Hillbillies, “Christmas at the Clampetts”

6:30am ET/PT – The Beverly Hillbillies, “The Christmas Present” 🡪

9am ET/PT – Wagon Train, “The St. Nicholas Story”

2pm ET/PT – Bonanza, “Gabrielle”

4pm ET/PT – Wagon Train, “The St. Nicholas Story”

6pm ET/PT – MeTV’s Super Colossal Cartoon Christmas

1am ET/PT – Lost In Space, “Return from Outer Space”

2am ET/PT – Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea, “Long Live the King”

3am ET/PT – Land of the Giants, “Night of Thrombeldinbar”

The complete MeTV Network schedule can be found at www.metv.com/schedule.