Michael Bay Says He Would Direct an Episode of Yellowstone

Michael Bay, one of the most explosive directors in movie history, has some interest in the biggest series on cable television. Bay is currently promoting his new film Ambulance, which has been met with largely positive reviews and could help rejuvenate the mid-budget, non-franchise landscape at the box office. These kind of promotional tours always come with questions about big franchises, especially for Bay, who helmed five Transformers movies over the years.

During a Q&A with Collider, Bay was asked about a franchise like Star Wars, and any potential interest he’d have in directing that kind of project. While the filmmaker didn’t have a lot of interest in a galaxy far, far away, he did go on to say that he’d love a short stint in Montana. Bay specifically mentioned Taylor Sheridan’s record-breaking Yellowstone series as a project he’d like to be a part of at some point.

“Y’know…I would not want to do [something like] Star Wars 5 because…the greatest, the toughest thing for a director to do is to create the world, and I like creating the world. But [directing Yellowstone] might be fun,” Bay explained. “The horses, and the Stetson hats, and the beautiful landscape…it’s a fun show.”

Yellowstone has become something of a juggernaut on television as of late, setting new cable records with its fourth season at the end of 2021. Season 4 was recently added to Peacock’s streaming lineup, allowing fans to binge through the entire series to-date.

Even though the show is four seasons in, Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone is just getting started. The prequel series 1883 just wrapped up its run on Paramount+ and there are multiple other spinoffs on the way. Yellowstone was also recently renewed for a fifth season on the Paramount Network.

“Yellowstone‘s record-breaking performance proves we’ve tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts,” said Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, ViacomCBS Media Networks. “Kevin Costner leads our incredible cast who make the Duttons America’s favorite family and, this new season is sure to be another one fans won’t want to miss.”

“We are honored to be able to bring audiences another season of Yellowstone. The continued growth in viewership and the recent recognition from the guilds bolsters our commitment to continue to bring groundbreaking entertainment to audiences,” said executive producer David C. Glasser, 101 Studios.

