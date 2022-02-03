Yellowstone Officially Renewed for Season 5

The biggest show on cable TV is officially coming back for another season. Yellowstone has been breaking record after record for the Paramount Network, setting viewership highs throughout its fourth season late last year. It’s a cornerstone of Paramount’s future and the mothership for an entire franchise. There was no doubt in anyone’s mind that Yellowstone would be back for a fifth season, but the network has finally made this official.

The Paramount Network announced on Thursday that Yellowstone had indeed been renewed for Season 5. All of the core cast is returning for the new season, and a couple of guest stars from last season are actually being upgraded to series regular status. Jen Landon, who plays Teeter, and Kathryn Kelly, who plays Emily, are going to be series regulars for the fifth season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Yellowstone‘s record-breaking performance proves we’ve tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts,” said Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, ViacomCBS Media Networks. “Kevin Costner leads our incredible cast who make the Duttons America’s favorite family and, this new season is sure to be another one fans won’t want to miss.”

“We are honored to be able to bring audiences another season of Yellowstone. The continued growth in viewership and the recent recognition from the guilds bolsters our commitment to continue to bring groundbreaking entertainment to audiences,” said executive producer David C. Glasser, 101 Studios.

Yellowstone‘s Season 4 premiere saw a total of over 14 million viewers when it debuted on the Paramount Network last year. The premiere was eventually topped by the season finale a couple of months later, with more than 15 million viewers checking in.

“It’s the prime of the show,” Glasser told . “I think the show is still maturing, and there’s still a lot of story to tell. I know with Taylor, he’s got a lot to say and a lot to write. He’s deep into Season 5 of Yellowstone now. He’s got some incredible ideas that he shared that I think audiences are going to be really excited about.”

There is a lot of Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe on the horizon. The flagship is returning for Season 5, prequel 1883 is currently airing on Paramount+, and spinoff series 6666 is currently in the works.