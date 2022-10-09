Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain as George Jones and Tammy Wynette First Look Released

Paramount's George & Tammy miniseries is set to debut later this year and now, we're getting a first look at Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon as they take on the roles of country music icons Tammy Wynette and George Jones for the series. The six-episode series also stars Steve Zahn, Kelly McCormack, Katy Mixon, and Walter Goggins and is directed by John Hillcoat. The series will tell the story of Wynette and Jones, referred to as Mr. and Mrs. Country Music in the 1970s as they created many iconic country music hits together, all while sharing a rocky personal relationship as a couple.

In a new series of first-look photos, shared by Vanity Fair, fans get to Chastain's transformation into Wynette as well as Shannon's into Jones. Chastain first signed onto the project in 2011 when it was first conceived as a feature film. Chastain told Vanity Fair that she was intrigued by Wynette's personal and professional life.

"It was fascinating to me that someone like Tammy Wynette, who sang all these songs like 'Stand by Your Man' also was married five times," she said. "I was excited about this woman who was married and divorced multiple times and struggling in Nashville and really made a name for herself on her own. She charted multiple times before she met George Jones."

Shannon also revealed that while he wasn't very familiar with Jones before the project, he was "seduced" by the story.

"Frankly, I wasn't that familiar with George Jones," Shannon said. "I'm not a huge country m usic fan — I'm more of a jazz guy, really — but when she brought it to my attention, I got pretty seduced by the whole thing. It's a tragic story, but it's also a very romantic one."

You can read on for the first-look photos from George & Tammy.