The Mighty Ducks Reboot Series Reportedly in Works for Disney+

It’s time to get into the V-Formation, because it looks like The Mighty Ducks are going to fly once again. According to a new report from Discussing Film, the streaming service Disney+ has ordered a new series that will reboot the hockey franchise for a brand new generation. There’s no word yet on who is being eyed to star in the upcoming series. But according to the release, the project will be much more like the original trilogy of movies rather than the animated series that featured anthropomorphic ducks that played hockey and fought crime in space.

According to Discussing Film, “the series focuses on a 13-year-old boy when he gets kicked off the junior division Mighty Ducks team, his mom decides to start their own team, finding players, a coach, and a place to play.”

Steven Brill, Josh Goldsmith, Cathy Yuspa, George Heller and Brad Petrigala will serve as executive producers on the new series, and Brill himself wrote original film for Disney that released in 1992. It’s unclear if the new series will be tied to the original films that starred Emilio Estevez.

Disney+ is set to launch next week on November 12, but it will not feature the original Mighty Ducks trilogy of films on the streaming service.