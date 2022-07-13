Monster High Announces Cast for New Nickelodeon Animated Series

Nickelodeon and Mattel today announced the lineup of actors lending their voices to the fashionable monsters featured in the upcoming original animated series Monster High. The all-new series (26 episodes) follows the teenage children of famous monsters including Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura, Frankie Stein, and Deuce Gorgon as they discover who they are, embrace their differences, and learn to be fierce and fearless at the one place they all belong: Monster High. Monster High is set to debut globally this fall on Nickelodeon. The animated comedy-adventure series accompanies the upcoming live-action movie-musical Monster High: The Movie in re-launching the beloved Monster High franchise.

In addition to the animated series, a live-action television movie musical based on the iconic franchise is slated to premiere Thursday, Oct. 6 on Nickelodeon and Paramount+. Both projects join other Mattel Television content in production, including series and specials based on Barbie, Masters of the Universe, Thomas & Friends, Polly Pocket, Pictionary and Fireman Sam, to name a few.

Mattel first introduced their Monster High product line in 2010, and it quickly became one of the most successful and beloved kids' properties of all time. The franchise seeks to foster a more accepting world where everyone is proud to be their authentic self, which is more relevant now than ever before. Today, Monster High is back with a reimagined set of fangtastic characters, inspired by the original ghouls for a new generation that embraces what makes them unique and rallies people everywhere to express themselves.

Shea Fontana (Polly Pocket) serves as showrunner and co-executive producer of Monster High, with Nick Filippi (Big Hero 6: The Series) as supervising producer. Production is overseen for Nickelodeon by Claudia Spinelli, Senior Vice President, Big Kids Animation and Nikki Price, Director of Franchise Animation, and for Mattel by Fred Soulie, Senior Vice President and GM of Mattel Television, and Christopher Keenan, Senior Vice President of Content Development.

You can see the rundown of cast and characters below.