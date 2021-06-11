Monsters at Work Disney+ Gets New Release Date, Episodes to Release on Wednesdays

At long last, Monsters at Work is finally gearing up for its premiere on Disney+ this summer. However, fans who have been waiting to see the new animated series will have to wait just a few extra days, as Disney has shifted its release date and rollout. On Friday morning, along with the release of the official trailer, Disney+ revealed that Monsters at Work will now premiere on July 7th, five days after its previous July 2nd release date.

It seems as though Monsters at Work will be following in the footsteps of Marvel's Loki, releasing new episodes on Wednesdays instead of Fridays. Following the premiere on July 7th, Monsters at Work will released weekly on Wednesday mornings.

John Goodman and Billy Crystal return to voice Sully and Mike, respectively, and Tylor is voiced by Superstore star Ben Feldman. The rest of the cast includes Mindy Kaling, Henry Winkler, Lucas Neff, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Stanton, and Aisha Tyler. John Ratzenberger, Jennifer Tilly, and Bob Peterson are all reprising their roles from the original film.

The series was one of the first original projects announced for Disney+, first announced back in 2019 before the streaming service had even launched. Finally, nearly two years later, Monsters at Work is set to debut.

“Animation continues to be one of the cornerstones of Disney magic and story-telling, across Disney Channels and excitedly, now on the new streaming platform, Disney Plus,” said Helene Etzi, country manager at The Walt Disney Company France. “As a company, we are privileged to work with so many creative masterminds, both here in France and across Europe, who are first in class when it comes to relaying timeless stories for all members of the family.”

Monsters at Work is set to debut on Disney+ on July 7th. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

