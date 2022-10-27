More Game of Thrones Spinoffs Coming After House of the Dragons Success, Says HBO Boss

House of the Dragon just wrapped up an epic first season that brings fans of Game of Thrones back to the world of Westeros. The series focuses on a time when the Targaryen Dynasty was at the height of their power and introduces fans who haven't read the books to the Green's and the Black's. HBO gained a massively successful series with House of the Dragon, so you'd probably think that they'd want to keep the momentum going with more Game of Thrones spinoffs. While speaking to Vulture, HBO / HBO Max boss Casey Bloys revealed that while the next Game of Thrones production will be season two of House of the Dragon, they are still developing more spinoffs.

"I think probably the next thing would be season two," Bloys revealed. "I try not to comment too much [on] development, so there's not a whole lot to say, other than when we find the story that George is happy with and we're happy with, we'll move forward."

When Bloys was asked if, in the case of, the studio green lighting another spinoff, would we need up getting another chapter in the Game of Thrones saga each year: "Well, let's see," the exec said while laughing. "That would be nice. That would be nice." HBO has been developing a bunch of series set in the Game of Thrones universe including House of the Dragon. Also among the projects said to be in development is a Tales of Dunk and Egg prequel series. So, it looks like Warner Bros. and HBO will be in the Game of Thrones business for a long time.

Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin recently opened up about the in-development Jon Snow spin-off in a new post to his blog. In the post he revealed that he collaborated with Harington on the series as well as two other mystery writers/showrunners. Martin wrote in the blog post that he couldn't reveal who will write the series but that Harington's team is terrific.

"Yes, it was Kit Harrington who brought the idea to us," the Game of Thrones creator revealed. "I cannot tell you the names of the writers/showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet, but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific."

In the final season of Game of Thrones, Jon Snow learned of his true identity as Aegon Targaryan, the true heir to the Iron Throne. After killing killing his aunt/girlfriend, Daenarys, to keep her from power, Jon was forced to choose a life of exile in the Night's Watch. Instead of staying with the Night's Watch, Jon headed North of the Wall to live with the Wildlings and his dire wolf Ghost. The series is said to focus on what happened after these events.

"We developed a lot of ideas, we were still developing a lot of ideas, and I think we're really excited about the one that will air later this summer," HBO VP of original programming Kara Buckley said of Game of Thrones spin-offs. "But, we don't feel the need to make another one unless it feels really creatively exciting to us. That's my job, at least. And the team that I'm on, that's what we're told to focus on."

