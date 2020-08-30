How to Watch the 2020 MTV VMAs

✖

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards take place tonight, Sunday, August 30th and while the awards ceremony marks its 36th anniversary this year -- the first MTV Video Music Awards took place in 1984, things will look a bit different this year. The awards, originally intended to take place in the Barclays Center, will now take place in various outdoor locations across New York City as part of the ceremony's safety measures due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year's event will also be a bit different in that, for the first time in its history, the ceremony will air live on a broadcast network. Here's how you can tune into this year's VMAs.

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards will air live beginning at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. The ceremony will also be simulcast on The CW and 11 ViacomCBS brands including BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nick at Nite, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, and VH1, according to Deadline.

Not able to watch on television? There are other ways to enjoy the VMAs as well. Viewers can also stream the VMAs on the MTV website or app, though both digital options require users to log in through their television provider in order to access the content.

As for what fans can expect when they tune in, this year's VMAs are being hosted by Hustlers star Keke Palmer and can expect a number of announced performances, including Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, BTS, the Weeknd, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Maluma, and CNCO. The CMAs will also feature some new categories inspired by quarantine, including best music video from home and best quarantine performance. Outdoor performances will be held either with no crowd or a limited audience, allowing for a safer performance experience.

The awards ceremony will also include interactive elements as well, including something completely new this year, the Stan Cam. The Stan Cam is described as a real-time, interactive co-viewing experience. Not only will fans be able to answer real-time pools and choose what they want to see behind the scenes, but will also be able to watch alongside celebrities at home as part of a unique co-watching experience. Stan Cam at-home audiences will include performances from Shazam! star Asher Angel, Ally Brooke, City Girls, Benny Drama, Finneas, Jojo, and more.

Will you be tuning in to this year's VMAs? Let us know in the comments.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.