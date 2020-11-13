Disney+ Announces The Mysterious Benedict Society Series To Premiere In 2021

✖

The Disney+ streaming service announced on Friday that The Mysterious Benedict Society will be headed to the platform as a new series. The live-action series will be based on the award-winning and bestselling book series by Trenton Lee Stewart. The Mysterious Benedict Society will arrive on Disney+ in 2021. Originally, the series was being developed for Hulu but has shifted its destination to Disney+ as the platform aims to bolster its programming options. It will be an eight-episode first season.

The Mysterious Benedict Society will star Tony Hale of Veep and Arrested Development in its titular role, along with an ensemble of young actors. Hale's character will find himself placed undercover at a boarding school known as The Institute, where a group of orphans are tasked with foiling a nefarious plot with global ramifications while creating a new sort of family for themselves along the way. The cast also includes Kristen Schaal, Ryan Hurst, MaameYaa Boafo, Gia Sandhu, Seth Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, Mystic Inscho and Marta Timofeeva.

“The Mysterious Benedict Society is a beautifully executed adaptation of the celebrated and beloved book series. It’s original, clever and fun for the whole family, which makes it the perfect fit for Disney+,” said Dana Walden, chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. “One of the great benefits to creators working with our company is that we have a platform that’s right for every series, and having seen the first few episodes of this show, there is no better home for it than Disney+.”

“Disney+ has established itself over the last year as the streaming home for a diverse slate of high-quality content featuring beloved franchises, stories and characters,” said Ricky Strauss, president, Programming and Content Curation, Disney+ and Hulu. “We’re thrilled to add ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ to Disney+ and know it will captivate our viewers’ imagination with exciting new worlds and capture the hearts of audiences of all ages.”

The Mysterious Benedict Society will be executive produced by Sonar Entertainment, 20th Television, Jamie Tarses, Karen Kehela Sherwood, Matt Manfredi, and Phil Hay. Showrunners for the series are Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavkin.

Manfredi and Hay said: “We are so thrilled that Disney+ will be the home for our show. What a great place to be! It’s a beautiful thing to feel as supported and inspired as we have, every step of the way, by our entire team at 20th, Hulu and the Disney family; and we are honored and gratified by the belief in the show this represents. From the moment Jamie and Karen brought us these fantastic books, through our collaboration with Todd, Darren, Tony and our amazing cast and crew, we’ve felt very lucky. Certainly feeling that way today.”

Slavkin and Swimmer shared their enthusiasm: “We’re excited to help bring Trenton Lee Stewart’s wonderful book and Matt and Phil’s exquisite adaptation to Disney+. It is the perfect platform for the Mysterious Benedict Society and we can’t wait for the world to see this show.”

The Mysterious Benedict Society does not yet have an exact premiere date.