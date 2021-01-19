Nancy Drew: The Secret of the Solitary Scribe Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released the official synopsis for "The Secret of the Solitary Scribe," the February 3 episode of Nancy Drew, which airs on Wednesdays after Riverdale on the network. As fans already know, the story will pick up in Autumn 2019 (in spite of not airing until 2021). She will continue her sleuthing ways, although some of it will be while working for her father, in spite of the strain on their relationship that comes out of the show's first season in which we found out some pretty shocking truths about ol' Carson Drew (Scott Wolfe). It isn't yet clear whether the whole season will take place during 2019, or whether the show will eventually catch back up with her in 2021.

Season two is a direct pickup from season one, so it will span the autumn of 2019, during Nancy’s gap year before college. Ryan will attempt to redeem himself through forging a father-daughter bond with Nancy while keeping her parentage a secret from the rest of his powerful family. Nancy will also find a way forward with her adoptive father Carson Drew (Scott Wolf) by becoming an investigator for his legal practice. Her adventures will bring the Drew Crew standalone cases, new romances, and emotional journeys of self-reinvention as Nancy tries to navigate with both her biological parent and the man who raised her – but the compounding intrigue and menace of the Hudson family will ultimately force her to make a life-altering choice between her two fathers.

You can see the official synopsis for the episode below.

TICK TOCK – With time running out, Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew come up with a plan that they think might help reverse the curse that the Aglaeca placed on them. Leah Lewis, Alex Saxon, Tunji Kasim, Maddison Jaizani and Riley Smith also star. Rachel Raimist directed the episode written by Alex Taub.

"The Secret of the Solitary Scribe" will debut on Feburary 3, 2021, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. Every episode of Nancy Drew will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.