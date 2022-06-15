Nathan Fielder's New TV Show Reveals Mysterious New Trailer

Having signed an exclusive deal with HBO back in 2019, comedian Nathan Fielder, best known to many for this hit Comedy Central series Nathan For You, has revealed the first teaser trailer for his new TV series, The Rehearsal. In the trailer all that can be seen is a young mother talking to her baby while men in a control room watch a series of monitors showing footage of the entire house. Fielder walks behind them pacing as the title card appears on screen. Little else is clear about the series from this footage, but the comedian himself promised "very soon" in his tweet about the trailer. Check it out for yourself below.

When The Rehearsal was first picked up by HBO there were some details about what the series would be. Last year Deadline reported that Fielder would write, direct, star in, and executive produce the series, describing it as being "set in a world where nothing seems to ever work out as you had hoped, Nathan Fielder gives people the opportunity to rehearse for their own lives." The trade noted that HBO wouldn't reveal if the series was a wholly scripted series or if it was something similar to the reality-based Nathan For You, and frankly after seeing the trailer it's still unclear what the series will be when it premieres.

Fielder's The Rehearsal isn't his first work with HBO however as he also serves as executive producer on the hit comedy How To With John Wilson, the fiercely funny reality-documentary show. The comedian is also developing a TV series for Showtime, titled The Curse, where he'll star alongside Oscar winner Emma Stone and Benny Safdie (Uncut Gems, Obi-Wan Kenobi). A genre-bending scripted comedy, The Curse explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring on their problematic new HGTV show. Check back here for more details on both The Curse and The Rehearsal as we learn more about them.