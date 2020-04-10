Harley Quinn Showrunner Reveals One Actor He Wants to Cast for the Series

It’s Friday, which means the second episode of DC Universe’s Harley Quinn‘s second season is officially available to stream. Last week saw the death of a major villain as Harley gets used to the new status quo in Gotham. Recently, the series’ executive producers, Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern, had a chat with ComicBook’s JK Schmidt about the upcoming season, and they revealed an actor they’d love to see on the series: Nathan Fielder. Fielder is a comedian and actor who is best known for creating and starring in the Comedy Central series Nathan For You.

“Normally when you cast something you’re like, ‘Oh, I’d love to cast this actor and then you don’t end up with that actor, you end up four actors down from that actor.’ And in this case, it was everybody who we put up as our first choice wanted to do it. So it became this thing where we’d just go, ‘Oh, it’d be great if we could get this person. Let’s get Giancarlo Esposito for Lex Luther.’ And then he was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll do it.’ ‘Let’s get Alfred Molina for Mr. Freeze.’ ‘Great.’ So it was like we didn’t really… We didn’t have much of a wishlist left at the end of it,” Halpern explained.

“I mean, if I was hard-pressed, sure, I’d love to get in the booth with Nathan Fielder, maybe,” he added. “I don’t know. That just because I liked him, I don’t know that he’d be a great voice on the show. But I think everybody we went to that we really wanted to get, we got. So going forward… That is part of the fun of doing this though, is you come up with a character and you’re like, ‘Oh man, what if this person could voice it?’”

During the interview, the showrunners also teased a flashback episode that could change everything for Harley, Poison Ivy, and Joker. “We also get to do a really cool flashback episode that’s a bit of an homage to Batman: The Animated Series, while also retelling and reframing Harley’s origin story with both the Joker and her original acquaintance with Ivy. And we turn that on its ear a little bit. There’s a big revelation that a lot of the feelings that Harley had for the Joker maybe shouldn’t have been. That maybe a lot of those were based on lies and I’ll leave it at that,” Schumacker shared.

The entire first season of Harley Quinn is now available to stream on DC Universe and new episodes of season two drop on Fridays.