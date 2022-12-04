National Treasure: Disney+ Releases New Characters Posters of Catherine Zeta-Jones and More

Nicolas Cage first starred in National Treasure in 2004 and quickly followed it up with a sequel in 2007. Now, 15 years later, the franchise is finally returning with National Treasure: Edge of History. Sadly, Cage is not involved with the new Disney+ series, but it will feature the return of Justin Bartha (Riley Poole) and Harvey Keitel (Peter Sadusky) as well as include a whole new cast of characters. The new cast includes Lisette Olivera (Total Eclipse) as Jess Morales, Zuri Reed (Flatbush Misdemeanors) as Tasha, Jordan Rodrigues (Lady Bird) as Ethan, Lyndon Smith (Parenthood) as Agent Ross, Jake Austin Walker (Stargirl) as Liam, Antonio Cipriano (City on a Hill) as Oren, and Catherine Zeta-Jones (Wednesday) as Billie. Today, Disney+ released new character posters for the show.

"Ready to see their stories unfold? 📜 Don't miss the two-episode premiere of National Treasure: Edge of History on December 14, only on #DisneyPlus. #NationalTreasureSeries," Disney+ shared on Instagram. You can check out the character posters below:

What Is Disney+'s National Treasure Show About?

You can check out a previously released description for National Treasure: Edge of History here: "A DREAMer in search of answers about her family, Jess is a mystery lover with a natural talent for solving puzzles who will uncover her own buried history, as well as the truth about her parents and her connection to a long-lost treasure. Jess and friends will have to outwit stylish businesswoman and adventurer Billie (Catherine Zeta-Jones), a badass billionaire, black-market antiquities expert, and treasure hunter who lives by her own code."

Jerry Bruckheimer is returning to executive produce the National Treasure: Edge of History TV series after producing the two Cage films for Disney. He's joined by original director Jon Turteltaub and writers Marianne and Cormac Wibberley. The two Wibberlys wrote the pilot episode of the show with Rick Muirragui. Mira Nair is set to direct the debut.

Will Nic Cage Eventually Appear in National Treasure: Edge of History?

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Wibberley compared Cage's Benjamin Franklin Gates and Lisette Olivera's Jess potential relationship to the one between Tony Stark and Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Currently, the creators are hoping that Cage will appear in a potential Season 2.

"That's basically how we saw the relationship if Ben Gates ever showed up," Wibberley explained. "She's basically Peter Parker to him and would be like, 'Oh, my God, it's Ben Gates! What do I do?' That's how our universe is. We would love to bring any of the other veterans if we get another season. We have roles for all of them."

National Treasure: Edge of History debuts on Disney+ on December 14th.