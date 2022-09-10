National Treasure: Edge of History Trailer Released by Disney+

Straight from D23 Expo 2022 comes the first official trailer for National Treasure: Edge of History, the upcoming Disney+ series spinoff of the fan-favorite action franchise. Though set in the same continuity as the two feature films that starred Nicolas Cage, the actor will seemingly not be returning to reprise his role for the TV series. Disney+ also confirmed a release date for the new series, revealing that the show's first two episodes will premiere on the streaming service on December 14tth. Check out the first official footage from the upcoming series below!

Total Eclipse's Lisette Alexis leads the cast of the series playing new character Jess Morales, joined by Flatbush Misdemeanors's Zuri Reedas Tasha, Lady Bird's Jordan Rodrigues as Ethan, with City on a Hill's Antonio Cipriano), as Oren, and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Billie, a black-market antiquities expert, and treasure hunter. Though Cage won't be returning to National Treasure: Edge of History, familiar faces from the feature films will be back with both Justin Bartha reprising his role of Riley Poole, Benjamin Gates' affable sidekick; and Harvey Keitel set to appear as Peter Sadusky, an agent previously tasked with tracking down Cage's character.

A previously released description for the series reveals it will be about: "A DREAMer in search of answers about her family, Jess is a mystery lover with a natural talent for solving puzzles who will uncover her own buried history, as well as the truth about her parents and her connection to a long-lost treasure. Jess and friends will have to outwit stylish businesswoman and adventurer Billie (Catherine Zeta-Jones), a badass billionaire, black-market antiquities expert, and treasure hunter who lives by her own code."

Jerry Bruckheimer is returning to executive produce the National Treasure: Edge of History TV series after producing the two Cage films for Disney. He's joined by original director Jon Turteltaub and writers Marianne and Cormac Wibberley. The two Wibberlys wrote the pilot episode of the show with Rick Muirragui. Mira Nair is set to direct the debut.