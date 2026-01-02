NBC Cancelled This Crime Drama Way Too Soon, but It Just Found a New Streaming Home

It’s always disappointing when a good TV show is cancelled. The modern TV landscape is a highly competitive and challenging one to navigate, and the 2020s in particular have been a TV bloodbath marked by a big wave of cancellations and shake-ups. No network has been spared in the surge of premature cancellations, including NBC, which has dropped numerous shows for the 2025-2026 season alone. Among the network’s recent cancellations is a two-season crime drama that just made its way to Netflix.

Found was a breakout hit for NBC when it debuted on the network during the writers’ and actors’ strike of 2023, but the network cancelled the series in May after just two seasons. Fans of the crime drama now have an easier time revisiting it after both seasons of Found started streaming on Netflix on January 2nd. The series was created by Nkechi Okoro Carroll and stars Shanola Hampton as Gabrielle “Gabi” Mosely, a former kidnapping victim who now leads a crisis management team dedicated to finding America’s missing and forgotten people.

NBC’s Found Is One of the Best Shows You Haven’t Seen

It’s great that Found is coming to Netflix, because it will give more people the opportunity to finally discover a truly great series. An underrated gem with a fresh 70% critic score and 78% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the series was described by critics as “extremely binge-able” and “a wild ride from start to finish with curveballs that we wouldn’t see coming.”

More than just a standard procedural, Found is a gripping character study that blends the standard case-of-the week format with an overarching story about trauma, healing, and justice, particularly its morally ambiguous lead, who is revealed to be both a rescuer and captor. Beyond Gabi, the show chronicles how the other members of her management team process their own trauma. Even when it comes to weekly cases, Found stands out among other procedurals by deliberately focusing on those from marginalized communities that are often overlooked by law enforcement, including people of color, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and homeless individuals. The show sheds a much-needed light on the real-world disparity in media and law enforcement attention given to marginalized communities, giving these stories the care and attention they deserve.

Could Netflix Save Found?

Found’s cancellation in May 2025 after just two seasons came as a major disappointment to fans, so much so that several fan-created petitions were launched calling for the show to be saved. Although the series maintained its compelling premise throughout its two-season run and was met with strong audience approval, earning an 88% audience score in Season 2, its declining second-season linear ratings ultimately led to its cancellation. But with the show on a new streaming home, some fans may be wondering if Netflix could save Found for Season 3.

Netflix has a history of saving once-cancelled shows, including NBC’s Manifest, which it picked up for a fourth and final season after it was canceled after three seasons at NBC. However, it seems that Found’s future is sealed. TVLine’s Matt Webb Mitovich reported in July that “the ‘shopping’ process has ended,” according to sources, effectively ruling out the chance for a last-minute saving. A strong performance on Netflix could shift things in Found’s favor, but fans shouldn’t hold out hope.

