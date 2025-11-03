7 Great Recent TV Shows Nobody Talks About

One of the most heartbreaking things about television is that great shows can get lost in the shuffle. Throughout television history, many high-quality shows, some with dedicated fan bases, didn’t last more than a season or two because not enough people were aware they existed.

This problem has gotten worse over time because cable and streaming have given viewers more options than ever for TV viewing. With so many shows to choose from, many great ones are overlooked or ignored.

These 7 shows recently hit TV screens, but not enough people are talking about them… yet. Maybe we can help change that.

7) Nobody Wants This

Nobody Wants This is an ironically titled show, especially considering how many people would enjoy it if they knew it existed. The comedy stars The OC‘s Adam Brody as a Jewish rabbi who falls in love with a non-Jewish woman, played by Kristen Bell.

The series offers badly needed Jewish representation — too often, the only Jews seen on TV are either Orthodox or completely non-religious. It also offers genuine, character-based comedy that appeals to a wider audience. Although its audience is divided about the quality of Season 2, Nobody Wants This is still worth checking out.

6) The Irrational

The Irrational should have been one of NBC’s biggest hits, but poor ratings led to its cancellation after only 2 seasons. This innovative procedural starred The Flash‘s Jesse L Martin as Alec Mercer, a neuroscientist and professor who had PTSD after surviving the bombing of a Black church 10 years earlier. His expertise allowed him to consult with the FBI on various cases and solve them using his knowledge of how the human brain worked.

The Irrational stood out from other procedurals because of its emphasis on neuroscience. Each episode included a classroom portion where Alec led his students through an experiment that demonstrated a neuroscientific principle that could later be used to solve that week’s murder, and there were also interesting side stories involving his teaching assistants. Unfortunately, NBC didn’t move the series to Peacock to give it a final chance to find its audience before canceling it.

5) Dark Winds

Dark Winds is a series about Navajo detectives who solve murders on the reservation in the 1970s. There is so little authentic representation of Indigenous people on TV, making this series important. Yet few people are talking about it.

Dark Winds is more than just a procedural. It confronts the oppression and pain that are part of the history of the Navajo people and other Indigenous tribes, including issues such as the removal of Navajo children to residential boarding schools. It also combines traditional crime-solving with supernatural elements and integrates Navajo cultural beliefs and stories into each case.

4) Found

Like The Irrational, Found debuted on NBC during the writers’ and actors’ strike of 2023, when scripted shows were in short supply. This critically acclaimed show was a cross between a procedural and a psychological thriller, with a protagonist who had kidnapped the man who had abducted her as a teenager and was forcing him to help her solve missing persons cases. This aspect of the show felt like a callback to The Silence of the Lambs, though Mark-Paul Gosselaar studied Ted Bundy for inspiration.

Found starred mostly Black people and often delved into issues such as how the disappearance of Black women and children is often overlooked or taken less seriously by law enforcement. It won a second season from NBC, but declining ratings led to it being canceled when it still had many more stories to tell about missing people, trauma, and systemic racism.

3) Dope Thief

Dope Thief is a crime drama about two men who pose as DEA agents to rob drug dealers. Their plans seriously backfire when they accidentally discover a massive narcotics corridor, which puts their lives in danger and forces them to go on the run.

Although many of the situations in Dope Thief are tense, the premise also lends itself to a good deal of humor. This show is one of the most original on Apple TV+ and television in general, and is worth a second look for that reason.

2) Overcompensating

Overcompensating is popular among many younger members of the LGBTQ+ community, but it hasn’t yet gotten the attention that it needs from mainstream audiences. This Netflix series is about a gay college freshman who isn’t ready to come out and goes to extremes to try to hide his sexual orientation from his family and new friends on campus.

Although the content is LGBTQ+ oriented, it is relatable for almost anyone who has tried to figure out who they really are once they move away from home for the first time. Overcompensating has its share of raunchy humor, but it also has many hilarious scenes outside of that.

1) North of North

North of North comes to Netflix via Canada, and is a show that hardly anyone is talking about, but everybody should be. This comedy takes place in a tiny Arctic town. When an Inuk woman’s marriage falls apart, she tries to reinvent herself in a town where everyone knows each other.

The beauty of this show is that it takes a common premise and applies it to a community that is rarely, if ever, seen on TV. Although the series is mostly a comedy, it touches on more serious matters, such as the tragedy of Indigenous Canadian children being forced into residential schools.

