NBC’s Peacock Release Date Revealed, New Details for Free Streaming Service

The long-awaited launch of Comcast and NBC Universal’s streaming service Peacock is finally coming soon, and now we know just when this new competitor to Netflix and Hulu will be available to cord cutters looking for another option. Peacock will be the home of the fan-favorite series The Office as well as other series produced by the media company, including 30 Rock, Friday Night Lights, Saturday Night Live, Frasier, and Downton Abby, among others. And people won’t have to wait long — and they won’t have to pay a dime to watch the shows either.

As revealed at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour, Peacock will launch across the United States on July 15th. However, the service will also be available for Comcast subscribers through their Xfinity X1 and Flex customers on April 15th.

There will be three tiers of the service available to customers, from Peacock Free to Peacock Premium to an Ad-Free version of Peacock Premium. The free version is free, Peacock Premium will be $4.99 a month, and the Ad-Free version will be $9.99 per month. The free version will not have access to the entire Peacock library and will only be subject to “select episodes of marquee Peacock originals.”

The streaming service will be home to many fan-favorite series and will allow fans early access to their stable of popular talk shows, including the night’s episodes of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon or Late Night With Seth Myers; both shows will see their episodes debut on Peacock hours before their broadcast on NBC.

There are also new series coming to the service that should raise excitement for fans, including revivals of Saved By the Bell, Punky Brewster, and the new series Brave New World.

While fans might roll their eyes at another new streaming service entering the fray, don’t discount that they’re offering a free version for people who are on the fence about the future.