Netflix Announces New Cast Members Joining Robert De Niro in Zero Day

Netflix has announced a cast list for Zero Day, the upcoming limited seris starring Robert De Niro and hailing from executive producers Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, and Leil Linka Glatter. That cast for the conspiracy thriller will include Lizzy Caplan (Party Down), Jesse Plemons (Breaking Bad), Joan Allen (The Bourne Supremacy), and Connie Britton (Friday Night Lights). The six-part drama series is also set to be executive produced by De Niro, who makes his debut as a TV series regular in Zero Day.

Here's a rundown of the character descriptions, as reported by Netflix themselves:

Lizzy Caplan as Alexandra Mullen: A young Congresswoman who has sought to distance herself from her father's political legacy. Jesse Plemons as Roger Carlson: Former Mullen "body man" seeking a return to the national stage alongside Mullen. Joan Allen as Sheila Mullen: Former First Lady and nominee to the federal bench whose professional ambitions take a backseat to her husband's political career. Connie Britton as Valerie Whitesell: A savvy, intelligent political operative who was Mullen's former Chief of Staff. Robert De Niro leads the cast as George Mullen: A massively popular, but complicated, former American President who is pulled from retirement to head a commission tasked with investigating a devastating global cyber-attack.

Netflix previously announced the new limited series Zero Day, a conspiracy thriller from Creators Eric Newman (who is an executive producer under his Grand Electric Productions deal with Netflix), Noah Oppenheim, and Pulitzer Prize winner Michael S. Schmidt. Jonathan Glickman and his production company, Panoramic Media (Wednesday, Creed 3) also serves as executive producer.

Per Netflix's official dynopsis, Zero Day asks the question on everyone's mind -- how do we find truth in a world in crisis, one seemingly being torn apart by forces outside our control? And in an era rife with conspiracy theory and subterfuge, how much of those forces are products of our own doing, perhaps even of our own imagining?

The series was created and written by Eric Newman for Grand Electric (The Watcher, Narcos, Narcos: Mexico) and Noah Oppenheim (Jackie, The Thing About Pam, The Maze Runner), and all six episodes will be directed by Lesli Linka Glatter (Homeland, Mad Men and Love & Death).