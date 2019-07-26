Netflix’s Another Life Is Not Doing Well on Rotten Tomatoes

Remember when Netflix only had a handful of original TV shows and we knew the names of each one of them? Well those days are long gone, as the streaming service has become known for churning out original series and movies at an insanely high rate, to the point that some project arrive without anyone even knowing they’re available. The new sci-fi series Another Life has seemingly slipped through the cracks over the last couple of days, which is probably a good thing when you consider the reviews it has received.

Almost nobody that has reviewed the Katee Sackhoff sci-fi series had anything kind to say about it, no matter if they’re critics or fans. The ratings on Rotten Tomatoes are pretty abysmal so far, and they likely aren’t getting any better.

As of Friday afternoon, 11 critics’ reviews have been counted on Rotten Tomatoes, with only one of them positive, giving it a 9% rotten score. The fan reaction hasn’t been much better, as the fan score currently sits at 38% after 21 reviews.

Sackhoff stars in the series, which was enough to get fans excited when the show was first announced. The actress became a sci-fi icon with her work on Battlestar Galactica, and Another Life marked her big return to the genre. Sadly, it doesn’t seem to be nearly as well-received as her previous projects.

Here’s Netflix’s official synopsis for Another Life:

“Another Life centers on astronaut Niko Breckinridge (Katee Sackhoff) who is focused on searching for alien intelligence. She leads a crew on a mission to explore the genesis of an alien artifact. As Niko and her young crew investigate, they face unimaginable danger on what might very well be a one-way mission.”

