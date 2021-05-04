Controversial Netflix Series Begins Production on Season 2

✖

One of Netflix's biggest hits of the last year found itself as the subject of criticism and controversy when awards season rolled around. Emily in Paris, starring Lily Collins, was nominated for a Golden Globe despite receiving average reviews upon its release, and especially considering some of the shows that folks felt more deserving being left out of the nominations. Controversy aside, Emily in Paris was an immensely popular show in its first season, and Netflix is finally getting the cameras rolling on Season 2.

Emily in Paris was renewed for Season 2 back in November of last year. On Monday, Netflix announced that production on the new installment had kicked off in Paris, which means that Emily will be returning to the streaming service sooner rather than later.

“As an actor, an artist, and a creative, the most meaningful gift is to connect with people through your art in some way," Collins said in a statement at the start of production. "It’s an honor to be associated with a project that provided people with some much-needed relief during a trying time when everyone was looking for a reason to smile and laugh. Not only did playing Emily teach me more about myself, but also about the world around me. I couldn’t be happier to be back in Paris for Season 2 to expand upon those lessons, to continue to grow, and learn even more about this beautiful city and all of its character with Emily.”

Emily in Paris was created by Darren Star. Collins is joined in the cast by Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and Camile Razat.

“From the beginning we always wanted to create this beautiful cinematic view of Paris. The timing of the series release was fortuitous for us as everyone around the world was able to become armchair travelers and live vicariously through our cast. We could not be more proud and are excited to bring more joy to our fans as we start production on season two,” Star added.

You can check out the official synopsis for the series below.

"Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and she is tasked with revamping their social media strategy. Emily's new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances."

