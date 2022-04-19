Netflix Has a New Most Popular TV Series

There is no hit in Netflix history bigger than Bridgerton. The first season of the period romance series became the most popular English language series to ever debut on Netflix when it arrived on the service at the end of 2020. Now, more than a year later, Bridgerton has broken its own record. The second season of the acclaimed series, which debuted last month, is now the most-watched English series in the history of Netflix.

Bridgerton Season 2 has now been on Netflix for 28 days, which is what the service counts as a title’s “opening” window. The second season of the series has been viewed for 627.11 million hours in those first four weeks, surpassing the mark set by Season 1. Squid Game still remains the biggest show in Netflix history, but Bridgerton Season 2 holds the new record for English language titles.

“After four weeks atop the English TV list, Lady Whistledown is most pleased to reveal that Bridgerton Season 2 has ascended to the #1 spot on the Most Popular list with 627.11M hours viewed, ahead of Bridgerton Season 1 in second place,” Netflix said in a statement. “This marks the first-ever series to hold both the first and second place on a Most Popular list. This week, Season 2 clocked 66.61M hours viewed and appeared in the Top 10 in 88 countries.”

This week’s Top 10 list saw Bridgerton once again in the top spot, with its second season alone accounting for 66 million streaming hours.

Bridgerton‘s hype train is only just leaving the station, believe it or not. The series is already working on a third season and there is a prequel/spinoff in the works as well. The new series focuses on a young version of Queen Charlotte, years before the events of the main Bridgerton series.

“Bridgerton swept us off our feet. The creative team, led by Shonda [Rhimes], knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional, romantic drama for our members,” Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s VP, Global TV, said in a statement when the show was renewed. “They have some exciting plans for the future, and we think audiences will continue to swoon for this show. We’re planning to be in the Bridgerton business for a long time to come.”

