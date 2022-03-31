Bridgerton Spinoff Series Cast Announced by Netflix

This past weekend saw the long-awaited release of the second season of Bridgerton, Netflix’s Regency-era drama, which scored 12 Emmy nominations last year. Many stars have already been confirmed to return for the show’s third season, but that’s not the only thing Bridgerton fans have to look forward to. It’s been announced that the show is getting a spin-off, which will focus on young Queen Charlotte, who is played by Golda Rosheuvel. Rosheuvel is expected to appear on the spin-off alongside Bridgerton‘s Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury) and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton). According to Deadline, India Amarteifio (Line of Duty) will be playing Young Queen Charlotte.

You can read Deadline‘s description of the spin-off here: “Betrothed to the mysterious King of England against her will, Charlotte arrives in London only to realize she was not exactly what the royals were expecting. As she learns to navigate the palace, the ‘ton and her unpredictable husband, she grows into one of Europe’s most unforgettable monarchs.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The show is also set to feature Michelle Fairley (Gangs of London) as Princess Augusta, Corey Mylchreest (Sandman) as Young King George, Arsema Thomas in her television debut as Young Agatha Danbury, Sam Clemmett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – West End and Broadway) as Young Brimsley, Richard Cunningham (The Witcher) as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim (Nancy Drew) as Adolphus, Rob Maloney (Casualty) as the Royal Doctor, Cyril Nri (Cucumber) as Lord Danbury, and Hugh Sachs returning as Bridgerton‘s Brimsley.

It’s no surprise to see Bridgerton casting news pouring in so quickly after the release of Season 2. Especially since fans were shocked by the exit of Regé-Jean Page (Simon Basset), who was only signed on for one season.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Shonda Rhimes said that she underestimated the effect of releasing all the of the Bridgerton episodes at once. With that quick premiere, the entire world fell in love with her leading man. Then, fans were disappointed when they learned Page would not be returning despite the fact that his exit followed the books.

“I don’t think I fully expected or understood what releasing all eight episodes around the globe at once was going to do,” Rhimes explained. “And yeah, I was like, ‘I’ve killed many a man that people adore.’ I’m so surprised that everybody is [losing it over a character we’ve watched] for eight episodes leaving. But obviously, Regé is an amazing actor and he did an amazing thing and people responded. I also was surprised because the nature of this series is simply, this year it’s this couple, this year it’s [that] couple.”

Bridgerton Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.