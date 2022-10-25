Netflix Cancels New Comedy Series Before First Season Premieres

The digital media landscape is ever-changing with streamers recently testing the waters with cancellations and the like. When it comes to Warner Bros. Discovery, that means shelving films that have already been filmed and are well into post-production. Netflix has now made a similar move, cancelling one of its upcoming shows whilst in the midst of production. Monday afternoon, the streamer canceled Bad Crimes, an animated project from the minds of Greg Daniels and Mike Judge.

Said to be a dark comedy, Bad Crimes was to follow two FBI agents—Kara (Nicole Byer) and Jennie (Lauren Lapkus)—as the traveled across the country to solve grisly crimes. The cancellation first surfaced through Variety, and an exact reason for cancellation wasn't revealed.

Why did Warner Bros. cancel Batgirl?

To date, the biggest studio scrub lies with Batgirl, the Leslie Grace-starring DCEU outing that had completed principal photography and was expected for release next year. According to studio statements, the movie was pulled from release due to a shift in strategy. Subsequent reports have suggested the newly-formed media company cancelled the project to use as a tax write-off.

"The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership's strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max," said a Warner Bros. spokesperson in a statement. "Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance. We are incredibly grateful to the filmmakers of Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt and their respective casts and we hope to collaborate with everyone again in the near future."

When is Netflix cracking down on password sharing?

In addition to a slew of cancellations, Netflix will also soon begin cracking down the password sharing. While the streamer has yet to unveiled official plans, it claims it loses billions every year due to sharing.

"This is a big opportunity as these households are already watching Netflix and enjoying our service," the streamer wrote in an investors letter earlier this summer. "Sharing likely helped fuel our growth by getting more people using and enjoying Netflix. And we've always tried to make sharing within a member's household easy, with features like profiles and multiple streams. While these have been very popular, they've created confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared with other households."