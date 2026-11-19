Netflix is continuing to mine content from some of the most acclaimed cult-hit properties of the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s. After turning The Witcher and The Sandman into acclaimed hits, Netflix is taking on Grendel, the comic book series that author Matt Wagner first launched in 1982. Grendel has been an unusual icon in comics: the publishing rights have taken several sharp turns, while the sporadic nature of the character’s books and lore is a puzzle not every fan has put together. So what is Netflix doing now that so many other failed adaptations couldn’t?

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Grendel will be adapted as an animated series by studio Bobbypills, which produces DC’s Creature Commandos, with Bobak Esfarjani (Alien: Earth, Widow’s Bay) acting as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Now Netflix is releasing full details on the series and who is invovled, which you can read below.

Netflix’s Grendel Series Cast & Creative Team Revealed

Matt Wagner (photo Credit: Netflix/Brennan Wagner) & Bobak Esfarjani (Photo Credit: Netflix/Aaron Jay Young)

“Grendel has been at the forefront of independent comics for over forty years, and we’re thrilled to bring Matt Wagner’s creation to Netflix,” John Derderian, Vice President, Animation Series + Kids & Family TV at Netflix, said in a statement. “Like the comic, this animated series will break the traditional superhero mold just as Matt’s time-honored comic book has always done. Bobak, Dark Horse Entertainment and Bobbypills are bold storytellers who love this world as much as its fans do, and we’re so excited to partner with them to bring this story to screen.”

Dark Horse Comics was the publisher that picked up Grendel and relaunched it in 1992 after the comic’s original publisher, Comico, went bankrupt at the end of the ’80s. Chris Tongue, Tim Wiesch, and Jay Komas of Dark Horse Entertainment will be attached as executive producers, alongside Matt Wagner and Lydia Antonini.

“It’s incredibly exciting to see my creation finally make this leap to the animated screen!” Matt Wagner wrote in his statment. “Netflix’s dynamic new series retains the source material’s dark adult themes and also brings a fresh and thrilling approach to the narrative. This is Grendel as I’ve always wanted to see the character portrayed—a hyper-kinetic level of action, bracing explosions of violence and a poignant engaging storyline.”

What Is Grendel About?

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Grendel has followed several characters who have taken up the titular mantle and been tragically influenced by it. It started with Hunter Rose, an author who moonlights as a masked assassin and eventually becomes the head of New York City’s organized crime world.

The Netflix series follows the framework of the original character and story. As per the show’s logline: “After the woman he loves is shockingly murdered, Hunter Rose devotes himself to one thing: vengeance. But as he tears through street gangs, the elite, and New York City’s supernatural underworld in pursuit of her killer, a chance at a real life forces him to choose: walk away from ultimate power, or become the very monster he hunts.”

Grendel is in development at Netflix. No release date has been set yet.