Yellowjackets has been one of the biggest cult-hit TV shows of the last few years and has rightfully earned the title of being the “next Lost.” The story of a high school soccer team that gets stranded in the woods, and the mystery of the savagery and evil forces that followed them into adulthood years later, will finally be brought to a close when Season 4 premieres this week. And like so many high-concept genre series, everything is riding on how the showrunners land the plane in this final season.

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ComicBook.com’s Chris Killian had a chance to sit down with the cast and creators of Yellowjackets and talk about crafting the show’s ending. Showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson had some interesting things to say about when they knew they had the ending they wanted, and the difference between knowing what that ending is, and actually getting to it over the course of the show, without deviating course.

Yellowjackets Showrunners Discuss The Show’s Original Ending Plan (& If It Ever Changed)

Showtime

Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson were candid in their explanation of how Yellowjackets has taken a winding path to its ending. As the pair describes below, even though they may have discovered an overarching plan for the ending early on, it was very hard to keep it in clear sight at times, once they got into the finer details of the series and its character arcs.

“I mean, we always had the end sort of concept in mind. Yeah. And then, to some extent, for a while it was just a question of, ‘Is that actually where we’re going? Is that going to change more substantially than we think?’” Lyle explained. “And then, at a certain point, as we were kind of hitting the big story beats that we had planned… As we were hitting those, we were like, ‘Oh, I think we are still on the same path.’ And so a lot of the smaller details and the ways that we decided to get there have changed. But it was more of a discovery that we were, in fact, on the path that we thought we were on, if that makes sense.”

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“Yeah. Absolutely,” Nickerson said in agreement. “The only thing that I would add to that is that is completely true. But I think that a story is ultimately so much more than a collection of plot points. And we will spend hours discussing the inflection line because it can change. Like what it means, or how it lands, or what it touches on. So there was a lot of discovery throughout the entire thing. And even in the writing of the last script, there were very important creative decisions made in terms of the totality of the piece… Meaning gets added to it all the time, even if specific plot points aren’t changing.”

The pair go deeper into some of the character arcs that changed during the course of the show. Check out their full explanation in the video above! Yellowjackets: The Final Season premieres on Showtime (and Paramount+) on November 20th.