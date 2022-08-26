New Original Thriller Takes Over Netflix Top 10

There's a new leader atop Netflix's daily streaming charts. For most of the summer, the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list has been dominated by Stranger Things, as the beloved sci-fi series broke records left and right. Other big hits like The Sandman, Never Have I Ever, and Virgin River also enjoyed runs as the number one show on Netflix over the last few weeks. Now, another series joins the ranks, taking over the Netflix Top 10 and establishing itself as the streaming service's latest hit.

Echoes, the thriller series starring Michelle Monaghan and Matt Bomer, was recently released on Netflix. It didn't take long for the eight episode limited series to soar to the top of the rankings.

Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features Echoes as the number one overall series on the service, beating out the likes of The Sandman and several popular reality shows.

You can check out a full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 below!